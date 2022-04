Iowa's eight commercial airports are eligible for $100 million in infrastructure grants, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.Why it matters: DSM is eligible for $58.7 million, Des Moines International Airport director Kevin Foley wrote in an email to dozens of metro and county officials earlier this week.The airport has been seeking funding for a $576 million terminal expansion project, which is slated to begin construction as early as 2024.Catch up fast: The existing DSM terminal building, which was constructed in 1948, is near the end of its useful economic life, according to studies conducted for the airport authority.A new terminal...

IOWA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO