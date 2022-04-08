ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Weir High School holds 2022 NHS Induction Ceremony

Weirton Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEIRTON – The John C. Greer chapter of the National Honor Society at Weir High School held its 91st induction ceremony Sunday, with students and guests gathering in the school’s Milton J., Weinberg Theater. Chapter President Baylei Mills welcomed those in attendance, followed by a reading of...

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

High school senior battling cancer gets special graduation ceremony

The Chino Hills community held a special cap and gown ceremony for a high school senior who kept up her studies, while courageously battling cancer. The special commencement for Addison Conely was held three months ahead of graduation."It wasn't important to me before cancer, but seeing another milestone I went through after being able to fight all of this, I got to finish it," Conely said. Last June, Conely was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She was getting better, but on March 10, things took a turn for the worse. "We were told that the cancer was back and that was it wasn't...
CHINO HILLS, CA
Clermont Sun

The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 members

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 students into full membership of the National Honor Society on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Goshen High School. Mrs. Deuer, NHS Advisor, conducted the ceremony, assisted by Mrs. Mantz, Guidance Counselor, Mrs. Walker, Principal, and the current members of the National Honor Society. Mrs. Deuer spoke about the requirements and responsibilities of being a National Honor Society Member. Current members who gave speeches included President Jaylin White (Scholarship), Vice President Mark Mason (Leadership), Secretary Taylor Adamson (Service), and Project Coordinator Nikki Dashley(Character). The new members received a certificate as a symbol of the National Honor Society. Congratulations to the newest members of the National Honor Society: Aiden Bryant, Baylee Retherford, Blanca Palafox Becerra, Brooke Noland, Brooklyn Lewis, Cadence King, Dylan Jones, Edith Castillo Perez, Elle Pyott, Erin Meyer, Ethan Lengyel, Gavin Thompson, Giselle Espinosa-Ley, Grant Steele, Hailey Mulvihill, Heidy Palafox Becerra, Jorge Ruedadeleon, Josee Oliver, Julia Allgeyer, Layla Oehler, Alexis McQuitty, Lily Reimer, Madison Hornsby, Marina Garr, Morgan Garris, Nathan Paprocki, Rachael Stefinsky, Rachel Heyob, Skylar Reeves and Sydney Hill. To qualify for the National Honor Society at Goshen High School, a student must have a cumulative, weighted grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Then teachers rate each student on their observations of the candidate’s service, character, and leadership. The final selection is made by a committee composed of faculty members moderated by the NHS sponsor. Members wear a white NHS stole at graduation and have a special designation on their diplomas. Members complete two hours of volunteer service per month and participate in the chapter’s monthly service project. More information about the Chapter can be found under the Academics tab at the GHS homepage.
GOSHEN, OH
Wicked Local

Eight headed for induction to Malden High School Alumni Hall of Fame

The Malden High School Alumni Association will induct eight new members at its fifth Alumni Hall of Fame banquet, to be held Friday, April 29, at Anthony's of Malden, 105 Canal St. The honorees, as in past years, will be recognized for their outstanding career achievements. This year’s inductees include...
MALDEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weirton, WV
Education
City
Weirton, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy