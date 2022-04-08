ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, MO

Clyde Ronald Cashatt

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClyde Ronald Cashatt, 85, of Brookfield, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Life Care Center, Brookfield, MO. with his family at his side. Clyde Ronald was born on April 23, 1936 in Breckenridge, MO. to the late Clyde Robert Cashatt and Beulah Elsie Knouse Cashatt. On February 4, 1956 he...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Ronald William Vassmer

Richmond resident, Ronald William Vassmer, 84, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. visitation begins 12:30 p.m. prior to service. Burial is in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Contributions suggested to American Cancer Society, sent to the funeral home.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Donald Ray Baughn

Donald Ray Baughn, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Walter Leroy and Mary Agnes (Klingensmith) Baughn on April 25, 1959, in Winfield, Kansas. He was a 1978 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He was united in marriage to Connie Ellen Hatfield on June 11, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. Donald worked for Hope Haven in Chillicothe from August 15, 1978, until his retirement on March 7, 2014. He volunteered as a coach for the Special Olympics since April 15, 2009.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

One life lost in fire at Chillicothe residential home

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. — Emergency crews responded to a fatal fire at a 3 story residential apartment building in Chillicothe Friday evening. A fire with possible entrapment was reported around 6:15 yesterday, at 1015 Polk Street. According to a post by Chillicothe Fire, police were on scene evacuating residents when they arrived to heavy fire in the house. After initial attack to knock down flames, firefighters entered the building to locate an unaccounted for resident. The body of the victim was found in a back bedroom.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Carolyn (Wright) Heldenbrand

Winston resident, Carolyn (Wright) Heldenbrand, 78, died Friday, April 8, 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13th at Lake Viking Church in Gallatin. Friends are received from 5 – 7 p.m. the evening prior at the church. Friends may call from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
GALLATIN, MO
KMZU

Mary Stevens

Mary Stevens, 88, of Carrollton passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Ruth Ann Nagel

Ruth Ann Nagel, 62, of Independence, Missouri passed away on April , 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Buckner Hill Cemetery in Buckner, MO. Memorials are suggested to Independence Animal Services or to the Disabled Veterans of America. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Ruth Ann and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFh.com or on our Facebook page.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMZU

Jesse Brooks, Jr.

A Springfield and former of Higginsville resident, Jesse Brooks Jr., 62, died Saturday, April 9, 2022. A visitation to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Stewart Heofer Funeral Home in Higginsville. Cremation will follow the visitation.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
KMZU

Ella “Faye” Fritsche

Ella “Faye” Fritsche, 81, of Emma, MO, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City. Born February 10, 1941, in Phelps, KY, she was the daughter of the late Everette Dotson and Pearl Ann Charles Dotson. Faye was a 1959 graduate of Phelps High School in Kentucky and later attended State Fair Community College where she earned her nursing degree. On June 23, 1962, she married Gilbert Charles Fritsche who preceded her in death on April 18, 1979. Faye, or “Nurse Faye”, as she was known, worked as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes, and then as the school nurse for Concordia Public Schools for 20 years, retiring on December 17th, 2021, at the age of 80. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Emma. Faye loved her family very much and attended as many of her grandchildren’s activities as possible, and was an excellent seamstress.
EMMA, MO
KMZU

Angela M. (Swope) Jones

Angela M. (Swope) Jones, 52, a longtime Braymer resident, passed away Saturday morning, April 9, 2022, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of the Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. An online guestbook can be found here.
BRAYMER, MO
KMZU

Francis Bemboom

Francis Bemboom, 71, of Marshall, MO, formerly of Carrollton, MO, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home. Memorial graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Carroll Memory Gardens Cemetery in Carrollton. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Three injured in Jackson County accident Friday night

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a Jackson County accident Friday night. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Antonio L. Tubbs, 20, of Kansas City, was driving a Kawasaki eastbound on Interstate 70, west of Woods Chapel Road, around 9:51 p.m. Friday, April 8. His vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the road and struck a Ford Thunderbird, driven by Jean R. Fisher, 62, of Blue Springs. Tubbs and Fisher’s passenger, Gary L. Fisher, 61, were minorly injured. Fisher was moderately injured and transported to Centerpoint for treatment.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Pettis County accident kills Sedalia man

PETTIS COUNTY – A Sedalia man was killed in an accident in Pettis County this afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that a vehicle driven by Victor Yuzkov, 63, rolled over into the median of US 65 at Anderson School Road and came to rest on its top after it attempted to cross the northbound lanes and was struck by a vehicle driven by Sharon McDonald, 77, of Raytown. Yuzkov was pronounced dead on the scene.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

