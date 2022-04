Clyde Ronald Cashatt, 85, of Brookfield, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Life Care Center, Brookfield, MO. with his family at his side. Clyde Ronald was born on April 23, 1936 in Breckenridge, MO. to the late Clyde Robert Cashatt and Beulah Elsie Knouse Cashatt. On February 4, 1956 he married Juanita Leaton in Chillicothe, MO. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Brookfield. Clyde helped out with the Sunday school classes and drove the church bus for years. He worked as a diesel mechanic on heavy construction equipment for 29 years retiring from Dean Machinery in Chillicothe. In his spare time, he liked to tinker with all kinds of engines. His main hobby was woodworking. For 20 years he helped his family put out flags at local cemeteries for Memorial Day. Clyde loved spending time with his grandchildren and get-togethers with family.

BROOKFIELD, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO