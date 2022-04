LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. — Emergency crews responded to a fatal fire at a 3 story residential apartment building in Livingston County Friday evening. A fire with possible entrapment was reported around 6:15 yesterday, at 1015 Polk Street in Chula. According to a post by Chillicothe Fire, police were on scene evacuating residents when they arrived to heavy fire from the house. After initial attack to knock down flames, firefighters entered the building to locate an unaccounted for resident. The body of the victim was found in a back bedroom.

