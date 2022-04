The ringleader of an alcohol-fuelled teenage gang that kicked father-of-three Garry Newlove to death should be moved to an open prison, according to the Parole Board.Justice Secretary Dominic Raab must now decide whether to approve or block the decision to move Adam Swellings to a lower security jail, ahead of becoming eligible for parole in two years’ time.In 2008, the 19-year-old from Crewe was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years after a court heard Mr Newlove was kicked “like a football” in August 2007 after he confronted Swellings and two others about vandalism outside his...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO