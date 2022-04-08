ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, OH

Electrical safety winners announced

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
 3 days ago
NEW LONDON — Firelands Electric recently sponsored a contest to help raise awareness of the importance of electrical safety among the cooperative’s younger members.

Children of co-op members in kindergarten through fifth grade were eligible to enter. Those who correctly answered at least six of the eight quiz questions printed in the March issue of Ohio Cooperative Living magazine had their name entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of three $15 restaurant gift cards. The correct answers to the puzzle, as well as photos of the winners, will be featured in the May issue of Ohio Cooperative Living as part of National Electrical Safety Month.

“This contest is a great way for the cooperative to reach our younger members and teach them a little about the potential electrical hazards inside their homes,” said Firelands Electric’s Communications and Member Relations Specialist Tracy Gibb.

Winners were:

Dean Draper, son of Jeremy and Brittany Draper, of Greenwich

Chase Carpenter, son of Ben and Jessica Carpenter, of Ashland

Makayla Detterman, daughter of Kurt and Maria Detterman, of New London

Norwalk Reflector

Honor Roll NMS

Colahan, Lilian Rae (Lily) Long, Alexandra Nichole (Allie) Schweifler, Tessa Judith (Tess)
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Fisher-Titus Draws Grand Prize Winner for $10,000 Blooming Cash Raffle

NORWALK — Steven Johnson of Ottawa Lake, Mich., was drawn as the Grand Prize winner of the Fisher-Titus Foundation’s $10,000 Blooming Cash Raffle. There were 2,199 tickets sold as part of the raffle, returning more than $24,000 in proceeds to the cardiac cath lab renovation after the payout of prizes.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
