Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington serves as the regional host for the Indiana Small Business Development Center. In my role as regional director of the South Central SBDC region, it is my responsibility to help all Hoosiers in our region interested in starting a small business get the information they need to make decisions about starting their business. For those already in business, it is our job to help you stay in business, grow and thrive.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 25 DAYS AGO