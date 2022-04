Pianist Dr. Carl Angelo was the second recitalist in the Memorial Presbyterian Church 2022 Lenten Concert Series. His program covered periods from the Baroque to the early 20th century. The program opened with “Biblical Sonata No.1“ by Johann Luhnau which portrays David’s victory over Goliath. It was followed by the perennial J.S. Bach favorite, “Sheep May Safely Graze.” Moving forward about a hundred years, the audience was treated to Felix Mendelssohn’s “Prelude and Fugue in E Minor.” The recital closed with one of “Three Preludes on Gregorian Melodies” from Ottorino Respighi. The program demonstrated Angelo’s virtuosity in a bright, entertaining manner.

