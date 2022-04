Click here to read the full article. Small business owners are feeling the sting of surging inflation. One in three (33%) of small business owners polled in Q1 said that inflation costs are their primary concern in running their business, according to a quarterly survey from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife. The survey, conducted in January amid Omicron surges in the U.S., reveal that inflation and supply chain challenges still rank among the top concern for small businesses. Given inflationary challenges, 67% of small business owners said they have raised their prices to stay afloat. 41% said they have cut...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO