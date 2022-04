The Irish got off to a great start against ACC foe Clemson, as John Michael Bertrand continued to show why is the ace of the Notre Dame pitching staff. The game start time was changed but not JMB’s performance, for the second straight start not allowing a run. The lefty was magnificent, going 8 and 1/3 innings, striking out eight Tigers and getting the win.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO