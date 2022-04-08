Steph Tolev & Friends (in LA)

When you hit the eastern stretch of Compton Blvd that’s basically just food trucks and tiny corner stores, it means you’re close to Tamalería La Doña. This counter-service tamale shop has a wide-ranging menu of mostly pork, chicken, and beef options. You can pick up a variety of them for $1.35 each, but be sure to prioritize the elote tamale here— the sweet corn is so moist that it essentially melts in your mouth and they somehow still taste great after being warmed up the next day. Most weekend mornings, the line at Tamaleria La Doña will probably wrap around the block, so stop by in the early afternoon.

