Media Advisory - Press Conference: Community Initiated Solutions for Anti-Displacement

Austin, Texas — The Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) and The City of Austin Housing and Planning Department (HPD) will host an in-person press conference at City Hall on Monday, April 11 announcing an open solicitation of applications for Community-Initiated Solutions as part of Project Connect Anti-Displacement.

This announcement is part of the larger anti-displacement strategy to invest $300 million over 13 years in conjunction with Project Connect.

The event includes an overview of the program, the process for applying, and resources for prospective applicants to learn more.

WHAT: Press Conference Announcing Funding Available for Anti-Displacement Solutions

WHEN: Monday, April 11, 2022, 9-9:30 a.m.

WHO:

Rosie Truelove, Housing & Planning Director

Nefertitti Jackmon, Housing & Planning Community Displacement Prevention Officer

Awais Azhar, Project Connect Community Advisory Committee

WHERE: In-person event open to media and public.

City Hall Plaza (Outdoor - South entrance)*

301 W 2nd St,

Austin, TX 78701

*The event will relocate to City Hall Atrium in the event of rain.

VIDEO FEED ACCESS:

Livestream feed ATXN 1: http://www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live

Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/austintexasgov

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For questions about the program, press conference logistics, or general inquiries please contact Julie Smith at Julie.Smith@AustinTexas.gov or Jorge Ortega at Jorge.Ortega@AustinTexas.gov.

###