ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Media Advisory - Press Conference: Community Initiated Solutions for Anti-Displacement

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 4 days ago

Austin, Texas — The Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) and The City of Austin Housing and Planning Department (HPD) will host an in-person press conference at City Hall on Monday, April 11 announcing an open solicitation of applications for Community-Initiated Solutions as part of Project Connect Anti-Displacement.

This announcement is part of the larger anti-displacement strategy to invest $300 million over 13 years in conjunction with Project Connect.

The event includes an overview of the program, the process for applying, and resources for prospective applicants to learn more.

WHAT: Press Conference Announcing Funding Available for Anti-Displacement Solutions

WHEN: Monday, April 11, 2022, 9-9:30 a.m.

WHO:

  • Rosie Truelove, Housing & Planning Director
  • Nefertitti Jackmon, Housing & Planning Community Displacement Prevention Officer
  • Awais Azhar, Project Connect Community Advisory Committee

WHERE: In-person event open to media and public.

City Hall Plaza (Outdoor - South entrance)*

301 W 2nd St,

Austin, TX 78701

*The event will relocate to City Hall Atrium in the event of rain.

VIDEO FEED ACCESS:

Livestream feed ATXN 1: http://www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live

Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/austintexasgov

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For questions about the program, press conference logistics, or general inquiries please contact Julie Smith at Julie.Smith@AustinTexas.gov or Jorge Ortega at Jorge.Ortega@AustinTexas.gov.

###

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Gov. Justice Schedules Press Conference for Today

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will address the state with a COVID-19 response press conference at 11 a.m. today. Direct access to the live video feed for the press conference can be found below.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KESQ News Channel 3

Board increases payments to firm regulating vacation rentals

The Board of Supervisors today approved a final adjustment to the contract with the firm responsible for overseeing short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, nearly doubling the amount of compensation to the company.   In a 5-0 vote, the board signed off on the Transportation & Land Management Agency's amendment to the compact The post Board increases payments to firm regulating vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Blade

Funding sought to expand University Parks Trail

The Lucas County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to apply for a $500,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant to be matched by Metroparks Toledo to extend the University Parks Trail by 0.7 miles in Sylvania Township from Silica Drive to Centennial Road .
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Our view: More oversight needed in rent assistance program

      Virtually everyone will recall how, during these days of the pandemic, federal and state authorities moved to prevent people from being evicted. Businesses shuttered, prompting waves of layoffs and abruptly leaving millions unemployed and at risk of losing their home through no fault of their own.      Here in Texas, the state received more than $2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, the massive stimulus package signed into law just more than a year ago....
TEXAS STATE
Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

114
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy