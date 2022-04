NEWPORT — After a “very trying two years for the law enforcement community,” the Aquidneck Island National Police Parade will return May 1, according to a recent Facebook post from the parade committee. “ ... we felt now was the right time to honor these men and women who served honorably for the past two years, they endured public distrust, the call for defunding, and a pandemic, all without wavering from our common goal, to protect and to...

NEWPORT, RI ・ 22 DAYS AGO