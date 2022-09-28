ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes & It’s on Sale

By Summer Cartwright and Maya Gandara
 2 days ago
There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok , chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be discounted ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale .

Thanks to an influx of early deals, you can shop beauty staples and skincare favorites at discount already, including RapidLash’s Eyelash Growth Serum which is now 26 percent off—a savings I’ve been waiting for. Hey, I’m a shopping editor. I don’t shop for anything full-price.

This tried-and-true serum has produced some seriously impressive results. According to the brand, a whopping 88 percent of participants in a clinical study said the appearance of their lashes improved after use. What’s more, 86 percent of testers said the product yielded fuller- and longer-looking lashes . Now that’s what I’m talking about.

It’s not just the people in the lab who saw eye-catching results. Get it? Reviewers also can’t stop praising the serum for what it’s done for their lashes. “It has made them all grow in thicker, fuller and darker,” explained one shopper. Love that I don’t need mascara daily—I’m low maintenance.”

RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

Made with Hexatein 1 Complex, a conditioning concoction, polypeptides that prevent breakage, amino acids that increase lash’s protein structure and soybean oil that adds in some shine, the serum is packed with everything you could possibly want.

Heck, it even has biotin, which is basically the No.1 ingredient in every hair growth product on the market.

“My lashes look amazing,” exclaimed one Ulta user . “I don’t use mascara or anything. Just love the look of my natural, long lashes.” You know it’s the real deal when beauty obsessives are opting out of using mascara in their routines. Don’t worry, though. It’s totally safe to apply makeup on top of your lashes after using this serum.



RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum $39.99 (orig. $49.99)

Buy Now

As with any other growth product, consistency is key. The brand recommends using this serum every night before you fall asleep to see the best results. Simply use the applicator to apply a thin layer of product to your upper lash line. This seconds-long practice can promote change in as little as four weeks. One tube lasts for about two months , so if you’re like me and love a deal, I recommend getting a few to stock up and save as much money as possible.

“M y lashes are now noticeably longer than before, and with mascara, they look like extensions,” wrote one reviewer. “I was a little hesitant at the price at first but figured it was cheaper than extensions. Plus the tube lasts a long time, I’m not even close to needing a new one.”

There you have it. Now don’t blink an eye and add one (or several) of these to your cart before the sale’s over!

