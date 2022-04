Nebraska's unemployment rate at the end of the year was not as low as officials originally thought. After the state Department of Labor did its annual benchmarking process, which aligns estimated data from one employment statistics program with known employment numbers from a quarterly employment census, the December 2020 rate was revised upward, from what was thought to be an all-time national low of 1.7% to 2.3%.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO