Weekend Weather: More Rain for Shabbos

TONIGHT: Periods of rain, mainly early, then clouds breaking late. Low: 39. FRIDAY: Breezy and milder with clouds and some sunshine. High: 59. It was day two of gray and gloom on Thursday, with abundant clouds but not much in the way of steady rain, rather patchy drizzle. It was a little cooler than expected, with the damp and dismal weather keeping highs in the 40s for most of us. Another round of steadier rain is on the way overnight, but should be gone by Friday morning. That should allow us to brighten things up for the first half of Friday with some brisk sunshine, but don't get too used to it as clouds return in the afternoon. It should be a mostly dry and seasonable day, something that may be increasingly rare as a colder pattern sets up over the weekend and continues through early next week. Scattered showers return Saturday afternoon as both the winds and the cold increase as the weekend progresses. Come Sunday, highs will only be in the low to mid 40s, and Monday's highs may not make it out of the 30s, with blustery breezes creating colder wind chills in both cases. Lows Sunday and Monday nights will dip well below freezing and into the 20s, reminding us that we're not too far removed from winter just yet.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 DAYS AGO