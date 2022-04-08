ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Weather: More Rain for Shabbos

boropark24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday saw almost record rain levels, and there were some pretty strong winds overnight—all thanks to a combination of high pressure to our east, coupled with rain...

www.boropark24.com

newsnet5

FORECAST: Tracking rain & cool for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Scattered rain showers and even some embedded thunder are possible overnight as a low pressure systems moves northeast thru Ohio. Lows will hover in the lower 50s. Scattered showers continue on and off Saturday accompanied by cooler temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s...
OHIO STATE
KSNB Local4

Rain makers are taking the weekend off

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As dry as it’s been, it seems wrong to want to turn away an opportunity for rain. But if we’re honest, we always like to reserve sunny, mild weather for the weekends no matter what. So it’s appearing to work out that we’ll take the weekend off from any inclement weather and enjoy some outdoor time before the next rain event arrives early next week. Saturday brings sun filled skies and warmer temperatures with readings uniformly in the 60s from one end of the state to another.
HASTINGS, NE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay weather: Heavy rain Thursday to usher in pleasant, chilly weekend

Cooler temperatures and clear skies are forecast for Tampa Bay this weekend. Before we can enjoy the blissful weather, however, the region is in for a nasty Thursday. There is a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms early in the day, with rain expected for all of Florida’s Gulf Coast, says the National Weather Service. Spectrum Bay News 9 says there will be an 80 percent chance of rain for the Tampa Bay area specifically.
TAMPA, FL
State
New Jersey State
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- More rain is on the way. Early rounds of rain move in Wednesday morning and then there will be several dry hours. Showers and thunderstorms continue in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the upper 50s, low 60s. Colder air settles in Thursday with scattered showers at times and 40s for highs.   Showers are possible again on Friday afternoon and evening. 
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

More rain tonight, an okay Friday, then a shot of wind and cold over the weekend

TONIGHT: Periods of rain, mainly early, then clouds breaking late. Low: 39. FRIDAY: Breezy and milder with clouds and some sunshine. High: 59. It was day two of gray and gloom on Thursday, with abundant clouds but not much in the way of steady rain, rather patchy drizzle. It was a little cooler than expected, with the damp and dismal weather keeping highs in the 40s for most of us. Another round of steadier rain is on the way overnight, but should be gone by Friday morning. That should allow us to brighten things up for the first half of Friday with some brisk sunshine, but don't get too used to it as clouds return in the afternoon. It should be a mostly dry and seasonable day, something that may be increasingly rare as a colder pattern sets up over the weekend and continues through early next week. Scattered showers return Saturday afternoon as both the winds and the cold increase as the weekend progresses. Come Sunday, highs will only be in the low to mid 40s, and Monday's highs may not make it out of the 30s, with blustery breezes creating colder wind chills in both cases. Lows Sunday and Monday nights will dip well below freezing and into the 20s, reminding us that we're not too far removed from winter just yet.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Light Drizzle On Friday Turns To Weekend Snow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yesterday was the 11th straight day where we have seen daily average temperatures above average. The streak may come to an end today, and if we squeak by with temperatures just above the average today, the streak will certainly come to an end on Saturday. Right Now: Cooler today. Light rain & drizzle move in after 3 p.m. Arrives in Pittsburgh around 5-6 p.m. Alert: Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days due to expected snow showers being possible. The heaviest snow arrives Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Aware: Cold pocket of air sits on top of us...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NECN

Scattered Rain & Snow Showers This Weekend

We'll see continued unsettled weather this evening and into the overnight as another wave of low pressure moves through New England. Expect conditions to remain overcast through early tonight with some patchy fog and drizzle as well as a few passing showers. Southern New England, especially southeastern areas may see some gusty winds as well as low pressure approaches from the south. With colder air in place, far northern Maine will see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain with a light accumulation possible.
MAINE STATE
KGET

Temperatures in the 70s, rain to come this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A few high clouds around the area today, but we are expecting temperatures in the mid-70s in Bakersfield. Change is still on the way for the weekend. A trough will move in late Saturday and showers will spread through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. We can expect between a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Tracking Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy clouds have settled in ahead of rain from a strong storm system that will bring us quite a soaking over the next day and a half. Most of us will pick up a half an inch to an inch, but there is the possibility for some places to see closer to two inches. While isolated flooding is possible, the threat is low because we’ve been so dry and actually need the rain.  The wet weather will arrive in Central Maryland in the afternoon and pick up in coverage and intensity this evening. A few thunderstorms are possible late tonight into...
BALTIMORE, MD

