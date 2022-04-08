WAMW Sports

Emma Davis pitched a no-hitter and struck out 16 as the Viking Softball team moved to 3-1 on the season with a 9 to nothing shut out win over White River Valley in Montgomery. The North Daviess Cougars Baseball team beat Vincennes Rivet 12-1 to go to 2-0 on the...
There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
The Philadelphia 76ers clinched the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs on Sunday and will take on the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors in the first round. When they travel north of the border for Games 3 and 4, and a potential Game 6, they'll be down a crucial member of their rotation, but not due to injury.
A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The annual Lady Braves softball bash was condensed into a one day affair due to cold conditions in the area over the weekend. All the games on Friday were moved to Saturday due to rain and cold conditions on Friday. Terre Haute South dropped their final game of the day […]
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NBA regular season is over, but Minnesota Timberwolves fans are ready for even more basketball.
The team plays in the play-in tournament Tuesday, with a shot to make the playoffs for the first time in four years.
“When they keep winning, us Minnesotans, we support our teams,” said Wolves fan Carlo Sendrijas from Shakopee.
Sunday night wrapped up one of the Wolves’ best regular seasons in years, but no one’s satisfied with just that.
“Everybody’s mind is already on Tuesday night,” said Ethan Casson, the CEO of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
Count on the fans to come up big in that...
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan senior Randy Kelley is heading to Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana to continue his basketball career. Kelley had an outstanding season for the Golden Arrows, becoming the school’s all time points leader. He also made back to back game winners in the playoffs as Sullivan enjoyed a deep run in […]
The Chicago White Sox have championship aspirations for the 2022 season. They have the most talent in the AL Central and expect to be able to compete with the best teams in the MLB. Many bettors are rolling with the White Sox to go all the way to the World Series. However, the team has already lost their two best starting pitchers to injury in Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito.
Comments / 0