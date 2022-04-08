WAMW Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NBA regular season is over, but Minnesota Timberwolves fans are ready for even more basketball. The team plays in the play-in tournament Tuesday, with a shot to make the playoffs for the first time in four years. “When they keep winning, us Minnesotans, we support our teams,” said Wolves fan Carlo Sendrijas from Shakopee. Sunday night wrapped up one of the Wolves’ best regular seasons in years, but no one’s satisfied with just that. “Everybody’s mind is already on Tuesday night,” said Ethan Casson, the CEO of the Timberwolves and Lynx. Count on the fans to come up big in that...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO