Montgomery, IN

WAMW Sports

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Davis pitched a no-hitter and struck out 16 as the Viking Softball team moved to 3-1 on the season with a 9 to nothing shut out win over White River Valley in Montgomery. The North Daviess Cougars Baseball team beat Vincennes Rivet 12-1 to go to 2-0 on the...

The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTWO/WAWV

Lady Braves Bash powers through cold conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The annual Lady Braves softball bash was condensed into a one day affair due to cold conditions in the area over the weekend. All the games on Friday were moved to Saturday due to rain and cold conditions on Friday. Terre Haute South dropped their final game of the day […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
CBS Minnesota

Wolves Fans Pumped For Postseason Possibilities: ‘They’ve Been Loyal To Us’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NBA regular season is over, but Minnesota Timberwolves fans are ready for even more basketball. The team plays in the play-in tournament Tuesday, with a shot to make the playoffs for the first time in four years. “When they keep winning, us Minnesotans, we support our teams,” said Wolves fan Carlo Sendrijas from Shakopee. Sunday night wrapped up one of the Wolves’ best regular seasons in years, but no one’s satisfied with just that. “Everybody’s mind is already on Tuesday night,” said Ethan Casson, the CEO of the Timberwolves and Lynx. Count on the fans to come up big in that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTWO/WAWV

Randy Kelley commits to Wabash College

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan senior Randy Kelley is heading to Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana to continue his basketball career. Kelley had an outstanding season for the Golden Arrows, becoming the school’s all time points leader. He also made back to back game winners in the playoffs as Sullivan enjoyed a deep run in […]
SULLIVAN, IN

