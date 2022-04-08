ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Jacoby Shaddix ‘Hated’ That Papa Roach Were Lumped in With Nu-Metal

By Lauryn Schaffner
 2 days ago
Yet again, we have another musician who's admitted that they didn't like the idea of being labeled "nu-metal" back in the day — Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, whose brand new album Ego Trip is out today (April 8). Papa Roach's self-released debut album Old Friends From Young...

