Will Smith Banned From Attending Oscars For 10 Years

By Matt Singer
 1 day ago
Last Friday, Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a result of slapping Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars telecast after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. At the time, Smith released a statement saying his behavior was “shocking, painful,...

Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
Will Smith
Jada Pinkett
Chris Rock
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
Primetimer

Inside the Oscars' Will Smith slap inaction: “Officially, we don’t want you to leave. We want you to stay," producer Will Packer reportedly told the actor

The Los Angeles Times' Glenn Whipp and Josh Rottenberg spoke to more a dozen people who were near Smith at the 94th Academy Awards or who had direct knowledge of what transpired after Smith slapped Chris Rock. According to The Times, after a shaken Rock declined to press charges backstage, the Academy tried to address whether Smith should be removed. "When the show broke for commercial, some 10 minutes after The Slap, academy CEO Dawn Hudson and President David Rubin immediately sprang from their seats in the audience and headed backstage," The Times reports. "After first making sure that Rock was OK, they found Smith’s longtime publicist, Meredith O’Sullivan. An academy lawyer joined them in a private room. Furious over Smith’s stunning breach of decorum and concerned it would overshadow the entire show, an industry source said academy leaders told O’Sullivan they wanted the actor to leave the Dolby Theatre as soon as possible. The message, they thought, was unequivocal. And it was mutually agreed upon that O’Sullivan would deliver that request to Smith during the next commercial break." But other sources say the message was more ambiguous, as if it was Smith's decision to leave. During the third commercial break after The Slap and the last before the Best Actor award would be handed out, "Packer came racing across the room with that urgent message: 'Officially, we don’t want you to leave. We want you to stay,'" a source tells The Times. Meanwhile, in his Good Morning America interview, Packer said he didn’t speak directly with Smith during the show. "But, to O’Sullivan and Smith, the message was clear: The academy wanted Smith to stay. The matter was settled," says The Times.
The Independent

Can Will Smith still be nominated for Oscars during his ban?

Will Smith has been banned by the Academy from the Oscars for the next 10 years after slapping Chris Rock at last month’s ceremony. However, it has been revealed that Smith can still be nominated for the prestigious honour, but would not be able to pick up the award in person – or virtually – if he were to win another Oscar. Smith, who won his first Oscar this year for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, can still be nominated for future Academy Awards, reports The Washington Post. His eligibilty has not been impacted by the...
Mega 99.3

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Oscars Slap On Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
WTAJ

Oscar Best Actor winner from the year you were born

In Hollywood, few honors are more coveted than those of Best Actor and Best Actress at the Academy Awards. To be nominated for a performance—let alone win the golden statue—is a stunning testament to an actor’s amazing work ethic and significant impact on audiences and critics. To commemorate actors who have gained this accolade while […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Lin-MAnuel Miranda pulls out of attending Oscars

Lin-Manuel Miranda won't attend the Oscars after his wife contracted COVID-19. The 42-year-old star confirmed on Saturday (26.03.22) he won't be walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards "out of caution" after spouse Vanessa Nadal - with whom he has sons Sebastian, seven, and four-year-old Francisco - tested positive for the virus, but confirmed he and the rest of his family were negative.
Mega 99.3

37 Rock Musicians With Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

This Thursday (March 31), the Red Hot Chili Peppers will officially become the 2,717th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And while a majority of those with "stars" come from the acting and film world, there have been a number of musicians saluted over the years. In addition to...
