Village News

Everybody's favorite uncle Eric Mays was voted out of his seat as president of the Flint City Council after a 10-hour meeting. After what seemed like a super unnecessary length of time six of the city council members voted to remove Eric Mays as Flint City Council President and of course, Uncle Mays didn't go quietly. After being voted out Uncle Mays continued to call himself the president of the City Council and claims he will get lawyers involved. Oh boy.

FLINT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO