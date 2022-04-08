Village News

March 15 meeting
KEY ACTION Approved the purchase of a new tractor.
DISCUSSION: Estimates for a new tractor were again reviewed and discussed, after consideration at the February meeting.
Council agreed,...
March 7 meeting
KEY ACTION Mayor Rich Gilmore reported that John Heil, long time curator of the Gnadenhutten Museum, is retiring as of Dec. 31. Heil would like to spend more time with his family and is willing to assist the new curator with getting started.
DISCUSSION Anyone interested in filling the position can...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
Wausau Pilot & Review asked all candidates in contested races to answer a series of questions, some of which were submitted by readers. The election is April 5, 2022. In Kronenwetter, six candidates are vying for three seats. The winners will each serve two-year terms. All candidates were invited to participate. Incumbents are listed first, followed by challengers – each group in alphabetical order. Avoid scrolling by clicking here to jump to the challenger section directly.
SANFORD, Maine — A Friday, April 8, meet and greet along with a ribbon-cutting was held at Maker’s Way Studio with plenty of support from chamber members attending. Maker’s Way offers supplies for needlecrafts, and carries Jagger Spun, Natural Fiber Products yarns, bamboo, circular needles, crochet hooks, clothing patterns contemporary fashion fabric and a great selection of locally crafted gifts and more.
...
The Board of Supervisors today approved a final adjustment to the contract with the firm responsible for overseeing short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, nearly doubling the amount of compensation to the company. In a 5-0 vote, the board signed off on the Transportation & Land Management Agency's amendment to the compact
The post Board increases payments to firm regulating vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
Everybody's favorite uncle Eric Mays was voted out of his seat as president of the Flint City Council after a 10-hour meeting. After what seemed like a super unnecessary length of time six of the city council members voted to remove Eric Mays as Flint City Council President and of course, Uncle Mays didn't go quietly. After being voted out Uncle Mays continued to call himself the president of the City Council and claims he will get lawyers involved. Oh boy.
Comments / 0