Chemistry

Characterization of internal fatigue cracks in aluminum alloys by simulation of phase contrast tomography

By Ce Xiao
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynchrotron Radiation Computed Tomography (SRCT) allows a better detection of fatigue cracks in metals than laboratory CT due to the existence of phase contrast. However the presence in reconstructed images of fringes at the edges of objects generated by Fresnel diffraction makes it difficult to identify and analyze the cracks quantitatively....

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A virtual laboratory based on full-field crystal plasticity simulation to characterize the multiscale mechanical properties of AHSS

In this work, we proposed a virtual laboratory based on full-field crystal plasticity (CP) simulation to track plastic anisotropy and to calibrate yield functions for multiphase metals. The virtual laboratory, minimally, only requires easily accessible EBSD data for constructing the highly-resolved microstructural representative volume element and macroscopic flow stress data for identifying the micromechanical parameters of constituent phases. An inverse simulation method based on a global optimization scheme was developed to identify the CP parameters, and a nonlinear least-squares method was employed to calibrate yield functions. Mechanical tests of advanced high strength steel sheet under various loading conditions were conducted to validate the virtual laboratory. Three well-known yield functions, the quadratic Hill48 and non-quadratic Yld91 and Yld2004-18p yield functions, were selected as the validation benchmarks. All the studied functions, calibrated by numerous stress points of arbitrary loading conditions, successfully captured both the deformation and strength anisotropies. The full-field CP modeling correlated well the microscopic deformation mechanism and plastic heterogeneity with the macromechanical behavior of the sheet. The proposed virtual laboratory, which is readily extended with physically based CP models, could be a versatile tool to explore and predict the mechanical property and plastic anisotropy of advanced multiphase materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single-atom Cu anchored catalysts for photocatalytic renewable H production with a quantum efficiency of 56%

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27698-3, published online 10 January 2022. In Supplementary Fig.Â 28b in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the figure panel incorrectly read '345 mW/cm2' but should have been '34.5 mW/cm2'. In the caption of Supplementary Fig.Â 20 in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The "horizontal" components of the real gravity are not relevant to ocean dynamics

In a recent paper1, the author derived equations on coordinate surfaces equivalent to oblate spheroids that account for the deviation of geopotential surfaces from spherical surfaces due to the centrifugal force caused by Earth's rotation (but then approximated them as spheres-see Supplementary Information). The author argued that the true gravity not only has a vertical component in these coordinates, but also a horizontal component due to variations in Earth's mass distribution. The magnitude of the horizontal component of gravity was claimed to be an order of magnitude larger than the horizontal components of Coriolis force and pressure gradient force that form the main geostrophic balance for large-scale oceanographic flow. The author argued that omission of the horizontal component of gravity is not warranted.
SCIENCE
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Characterizing super-semi sandwiches for quantum computing

Semiconductors are the foundation of modern technology while superconductors with their zero electrical resistance could become the basis for future technologies, including quantum computers. So-called "hybrid structures"—carefully crafted sandwiches made from superconductors and semiconductors—may lead to new quantum effects. However, convincing observations have remained elusive. Now, researchers at Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) with NYU collaborators found a way to probe such "super-semi sandwiches" and to reveal what is going on.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: The AUTOTAC chemical biology platform for targeted protein degradation via the autophagy-lysosome system

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28520-4, published online 16 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 8th author Srinivasrao Ganipisetti, who is from the University of Louisville. Consequently, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows: 'Seoul National University and AUTOTAC Bio, Inc. have filed patent applications (C.H.J., H.Y.K., M.J.L., A.J.H., S.G., J.E.N., H.T.K., and Y.T.K.; US 17/262,157 undergoing continuation-in-part, PCT/KR2019/009205 under examination; proof-of-concept AUTOTAC platform) based on the results of this study. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.' Additionally, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Author Contributions, and the corrected sentence reads as follows: 'ATLs binding the p62-ZZ domain were synthesized and modeled by S.G., K.Y.K., J.E.N., and H.T.K.' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Phase-field simulations of vortex chirality manipulation in ferroelectric thin films

The ferroelectric chiral vortex domains are highly desirable for the application of data storage devices with low-energy consumption and high-density integration. However, the controllable switching of vortex chirality remains a challenge in the current ferroelectric community. Utilizing phase-field simulations, we investigate the vortex domain evolution and chirality formation in BiFeO3 thin films. By applying local surface charge or electric field, we demonstrate that the vorticity and the polarity can be manipulated by the initial bi-domain arrangement and the external field with different directions, respectively. By exchanging the domain arrangements, the opposite chirality can be obtained. Importantly, the topological vortex domain is retained after removing the external field. The vortex chirality can be switched reversibly with high reproducibility, which is beneficial to fatigue tolerance of the material in the operation. These results provide theoretical guidance for manipulating the vortex chirality in ferroelectric films.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome sequencing of Prototheca zopfiiÂ genotypes 1 and 2 provides evidence of a severe reduction in organellar genomes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-32992-0, published online 02 October 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Materials and Methods section where the donation of the P. zopfii genotype 2 (SAG 2021) was incorrectly attributed to Dr. Jagielski, University of Warsaw (Poland). In the Materials and Methods...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Implementation of single-qubit measurement-based t-designs using IBM processors

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08632-z, published online 23 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Conrad Strydom was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to conradstryd@gmail.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Physics, Stellenbosch University,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Characterizing the performance of human leg external force control

Our legs act as our primary contact with the surrounding environment, generating external forces that enable agile motion. To be agile, the nervous system has to control both the magnitude of the force that the feet apply to the ground and the point of application of this force. The purpose of this study was to characterize the performance of the healthy human neuromechanical system in controlling the force-magnitude and position of an externally applied force. To accomplish this, we built an apparatus that immobilized participants but allowed them to exert variable but controlled external forces with a single leg onto a ground embedded force plate. We provided real-time visual feedback of either the leg force-magnitudeÂ or force-position that participants were exerting against the force platform and instructed participants to best match their real-time signal to prescribed target step functions. We tested target step functions of a range of sizes and quantified the responsiveness and accuracy of the control. For the control of force-magnitude and for intermediate step sizes of 0.45 bodyweights, we found a bandwidth of 1.8"‰Â±"‰0.5Â Hz, a steady-state error of 2.6"‰Â±"‰0.9%, and a steady-state variability of 2.7"‰Â±"‰0.9%. We found similar control performance in terms of responsiveness and accuracy across step sizes and between force-magnitude and position control. Increases in responsiveness correlated with reductions in other measures of control performance, such as a greater magnitude of overshooting. We modelled the observed control performance and found that a second-order model was a good predictor of external leg force control. We discuss how benchmarking force control performance in young healthy humans aids in understanding differences in agility between humans, between humans and other animals, and between humans and engineered systems.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative transcriptome analysis reveals differentially expressed genes related to the tissue-specific accumulation of anthocyanins in pericarp and aleurone layer for maize

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-37697-y, published online 21 February 2019. This Article contains errors. The Article states throughout that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein. It should state that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as predicted flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Correction: Tracking daratumumab clearance using mass spectrometry: implications on M protein monitoring and reusing daratumumab

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01501-0, published online 29 January 2022. We noted a mistake in the Introduction section in the following sentence: "and ability to differentiate therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins based on unique retention time and mass". The use of mass and retention time is actually not true for the MALDI method. We would like to correct this sentence and replace it with: "with ability to aid in differentiating therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins on the basis of mass to charge".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microbial oxidation of atmospheric trace gases

The atmosphere has recently been recognized as a major source of energy sustaining life. Diverse aerobic bacteria oxidize the three most abundant reduced trace gases in the atmosphere, namely hydrogen (H2), carbon monoxide (CO) and methane (CH4). This Review describes the taxonomic distribution, physiological role and biochemical basis of microbial oxidation of these atmospheric trace gases, as well as the ecological, environmental, medical and astrobiological importance of this process. Most soil bacteria and some archaea can survive by using atmospheric H2 and CO as alternative energy sources, as illustrated through genetic studies on Mycobacterium cells and Streptomyces spores. Certain specialist bacteria can also grow on air alone, as confirmed by the landmark characterization of Methylocapsa gorgona, which grows by simultaneously consuming atmospheric CH4, H2 and CO. Bacteria use high-affinity lineages of metalloenzymes, namely hydrogenases, CO dehydrogenases and methane monooxygenases, to utilize atmospheric trace gases for aerobic respiration and carbon fixation. More broadly, trace gas oxidizers enhance the biodiversity and resilience of soil and marine ecosystems, drive primary productivity in extreme environments such as Antarctic desert soils and perform critical regulatory services by mitigating anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases and toxic pollutants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Excluding false negative error in certification of quantum channels

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00444-x, published online 05 November 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by the Foundation for Polish Science (FNP) under Grant Number POIR.04.04.00-00-17C1/18-00.". "The project "Near-term quantum computers: Challenges, optimal implementations and applications" under Grant Number...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Statistical machine learning of sleep and physical activity phenotypes from sensor data in 96,220 UK Biobank participants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26174-1, published online: 21 May 2018. This Article contains an error in Supplementary Table 1, where the "Ground truth"‰â†’"‰Predictionâ†“" labels were incorrectly ordered as "Prediction"‰â†’"‰Ground truthâ†“". Additionally, the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: HMGB1 Facilitated Macrophage Reprogramming towards a Proinflammatory M1-like Phenotype in Experimental Autoimmune Myocarditis Development

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21884, published online 22 February 2016. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the Authors informed the journal that Fig.Â 4 contained incorrectly reported results, and the images in Fig.Â 5 had been published elsewhere. In addition, concerns were raised regarding partial overlap in the flow cytometry plots in Fig.Â 2F (HMGB1 and HMGB1"‰+"‰anti-TLR4 groups). The Authors are unable to provide raw data used to produce the figures, and therefore retract this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The importance of being fundamental

A task group recommends values for many constants in fundamental theories of physics and chemistry. Eite Tiesinga and Peter Mohr tell some of the constants' stories. Another important constant is the Planck constant h and the related reduced Planck constant Ä§. The Planck constant encapsulates the quantum aspects of nature and sets a fundamental limit on the accuracy with which both the position and momentum of an object can be measured. Its smallness, approximately 6.6 Ã— 10âˆ’34 J Hzâˆ’1 in units of the international system of units (SI), reflects how tiny quantum effects are in our everyday world - they mainly appear at the atomic scale. Early in the twentieth century, h was determined by Max Planck to elucidate black-body radiation and later used by Albert Einstein to describe the photoelectric effect. It relates the energy of a quantum or photon of light to its frequency or colour. Since the redefinition of the SI in 2018, the Planck constant has been taken to be exact and helps define standard units.
PHYSICS

