In 2019, I was part of a local community group that put together a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, themed How Long? Not Long? During King’s 1965 speech in Montgomery, Alabama, he stated, “I know you are asking today, how long will it take? How long will prejudice blind the visions of men, darken their understanding, and drive bright-eyed wisdom from her sacred throne? How long? Not long because no lie can live forever. How long? Not long because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 20 DAYS AGO