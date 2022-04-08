Habitat restoration in Debs Park | Victorian Tea & Fashion in Montecito Heights | Highland Park art opening

It’s designed by Rem Koolhaas studio – but the $98m Audrey Irmas Pavilion could have done with a little more divine inspiration. With Romanesque campaniles, gothic spires and brutalist bell towers, Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles has long been home to an eclectic parade of religious fantasies. Beginning in the 1920s, when the mid-Wilshire area was an upper-class suburban enclave, congregations competed to construct their outsize monuments along this major east-west thoroughfare. Gothic revival churches jostled for position with neo-Byzantine temples, as the city grew west from the congested downtown.

POLITICS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO