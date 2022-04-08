ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitat restoration in Debs Park | Victorian Tea & Fashion in Montecito Heights | Highland Park art opening

Cover picture for the articleA look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!. • Friday: Get digging, weeding...

Beaumont Enterprise

Peek inside Tyrrell Park’s restored historic visitor’s center

Before the month’s end, the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau will take possession of the renovated historic Tyrrell Park Visitors Center to begin converting the building to its new, intended use. But they expect it to take another year before it’s fully up-and-running, said Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau...
BEAUMONT, TX
Romesentinel.com

Program aims to restore historic Utica park

UTICA — “Olmsted City,” a new program of the Landmarks Society of Greater Utica, has launched a series of initiatives to restore Utica’s historic Frederick T. Proctor Park and to raise awareness about what it calls Utica’s significant “Olmsted Footprint.”. “Frederick Law Olmsted, Sr....
UTICA, NY
WCBD Count on 2

Ashley River Park to open Saturday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Ashley River Park is set to open this weekend in Dorchester County. News 2 was on site for a sneak preview Monday. There are more than 80-acres at the current site, and Dorchester County is planning to add more than 100 additional acres across the street. Visitors will […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
KRCB 104.9

"Safe parking" Sites for Homeless Open

Sebastopol Safe Parking SiteSonoma Applied Village Services. The first of fifty families living out of their cars and RVs rolled into a Santa Rosa parking lot this month. That's as an experimental 'safe parking' program, long pushed by advocates, finally launched in Santa Rosa.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park set for $900,000 restoration

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will soon begin a restoration project on the Flagstaff Hill area of Schenley Park in Oakland. The project, which will cost about $900,000, will focus on preserving “the site’s historic integrity” while improving the ecological health and increasing use of the park. “Pittsburgh’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Carolina

Unity Park opening date released

Bob Trihy has the latest update on your Tuesday forecast. Ashley Garrett is highlighting new additions and businesses in our area. Today she focuses on The Big Dog Show, a traveling art exhibit in downtown Greenville, doggy daycare Hounds Town Spartanburg, and a new Goodwill opening in Berea. What's new?...
GREENVILLE, SC
cbs19news

Discover Black Cville launching at IX Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Discover Black Cville officially launches Saturday at the IX Art Park. It is a community led effort that help tell Black stories in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area. In the morning, there will be an artisan fair and you can expect music during the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Guardian

Sacred space or corporate lobby? OMA’s temple pavilion rises in Los Angeles

It’s designed by Rem Koolhaas studio – but the $98m Audrey Irmas Pavilion could have done with a little more divine inspiration. With Romanesque campaniles, gothic spires and brutalist bell towers, Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles has long been home to an eclectic parade of religious fantasies. Beginning in the 1920s, when the mid-Wilshire area was an upper-class suburban enclave, congregations competed to construct their outsize monuments along this major east-west thoroughfare. Gothic revival churches jostled for position with neo-Byzantine temples, as the city grew west from the congested downtown.
