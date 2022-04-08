ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Incentives For Zero-Emission Vehicles Program That Gives Up To $5K Could Be Extended

By Lisa Belmonte
Narcity
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program that Canada has could be extended, the federal government announced. In the federal Budget 2022 that was released on April 7, the government proposed measures to address climate change and to reduce emissions from transportation by making zero-emission vehicles more affordable for...

simpleflying.com

How Widerøe Zero Could Make Zero Emissions Flying Easier For All

Norwegian Widerøe is the largest regional carrier operating in the Nordics. Today, the airline operates a substantial fleet of older DeHavilland Dash 8 turboprops and three new Embraer E190-E2 jets. It has established a subsidiary focused entirely on sustainable flying - Widerøe Zero - to enable its transition towards decarbonized air travel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
electrek.co

Canada’s new 2035 gas car ban may not actually ban gas cars

Canada has unveiled a $9 billion “2030 emissions reduction plan” with several provisions aimed at lowering the country’s emissions, including a plan to mandate 20% zero-emission new light-duty vehicle sales in 2026, rising to 60% by 2030 and 100% by 2035. But it may not actually ban gas cars – depending on how the plan defines plug-in hybrids.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Vehicle Whose Price Will Make Its Rivals Jealous

Talk about sticker shock. General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report started deliveries of its Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in December and already it appears someone looking to flip the massive vehicle for nearly three times its starting price. It's a huge increase, but the numbers aren't...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
WRAL

Want to Buy an Electric Car? Read This First

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
WSOC Charlotte

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

DETROIT — (AP) — Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles. The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
scitechdaily.com

New Quantum Technology To Make Charging Electric Cars As Fast as Pumping Gas

Quantum charging will cut the charging time of electric vehicles from ten hours to three minutes. Whether it’s photovoltaics or fusion, sooner or later, human civilization must turn to renewable energies. This is deemed inevitable considering the ever-growing energy demands of humanity and the finite nature of fossil fuels. As such, much research has been pursued in order to develop alternative sources of energy, most of which utilize electricity as the main energy carrier. The extensive R&D in renewables has been accompanied by gradual societal changes as the world adopted new products and devices running on renewables. The most striking change as of recently is the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. While they were hardly seen on the roads even 10 years ago, now millions of electric cars are being sold annually. The electric car market is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, and it helped propel Elon Musk to become the wealthiest man in the world.
CARS
NBC Philadelphia

How This Mechanic Found a Niche Fixing Teslas and EVs

There's an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the electric vehicle market. Electric vehicles are sweeping the auto industry, and while all the attention is directed at flashy car unveilings and automakers' strategic plans to compete in an electric future, one crucial piece has largely been left out of the limelight — service. Tesla, the largest electric car maker, has famously struggled with servicing its growing fleet. And with demand for battery-electric cars skyrocketing, it may not be alone.
CARS
insideevs.com

Nissan Unveils Prototype Production Facility For Solid-State Batteries

Nissan unveiled today its prototype production facility for laminated all-solid-state battery (ASSB) cells. The facility is located within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The Japanese company announced in-house development of solid-state batteries in November 2021 with a plan to start pilot production at its Yokohama Plant in...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Nissan plans to launch its first EV with a solid-state battery by 2028

Nissan revealed a prototype production facility in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday, where the company says it plans to manufacture solid-state batteries for use in electric vehicles. The company said in a statement that it plans “to establish a pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant in fiscal 2024, with materials, design and manufacturing processes for prototype production on the line to be studied at the prototype production facility.” Nissan aims to bring its first EV with all-solid-state batteries to market in 2028.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Ford creates unit to develop autonomous vehicles and new technology

Ford Motor Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley has reshaped the company's internal operations to accelerate development of autonomous vehicles and foster new technology businesses. Farley formed Ford Next late last year and put it under the direction of Franck Louis-Victor, a hard-charging specialist in new businesses hired last June from...
BUSINESS

