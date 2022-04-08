ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

buckinghamshirelive.com

When is Good Friday? Easter bank holiday dates to put in the calendar

It is almost that time of year where we will see daffodils blooming, lambs playing in the fields and people going on chocolate egg hunts. But with Easter comes the age old question: when is the bank holiday?. The Easter holidays are loved by many as it means a great...
The Blade

Funding sought to expand University Parks Trail

The Lucas County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to apply for a $500,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant to be matched by Metroparks Toledo to extend the University Parks Trail by 0.7 miles in Sylvania Township from Silica Drive to Centennial Road .
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Our view: More oversight needed in rent assistance program

      Virtually everyone will recall how, during these days of the pandemic, federal and state authorities moved to prevent people from being evicted. Businesses shuttered, prompting waves of layoffs and abruptly leaving millions unemployed and at risk of losing their home through no fault of their own.      Here in Texas, the state received more than $2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, the massive stimulus package signed into law just more than a year ago....
