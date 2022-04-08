OSWEGO – The Oswego Evangelical Alliance of Churches will host a Good Friday service for the community on April 15. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Oswego Alliance Church, 371 Thompson Rd. Worship music and a message celebrating the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus...
It is almost that time of year where we will see daffodils blooming, lambs playing in the fields and people going on chocolate egg hunts. But with Easter comes the age old question: when is the bank holiday?. The Easter holidays are loved by many as it means a great...
The Lucas County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to apply for a $500,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant to be matched by Metroparks Toledo to extend the University Parks Trail by 0.7 miles in Sylvania Township from Silica Drive to Centennial Road .
Virtually everyone will recall how, during these days of the pandemic, federal and state authorities moved to prevent people from being evicted. Businesses shuttered, prompting waves of layoffs and abruptly leaving millions unemployed and at risk of losing their home through no fault of their own.
Here in Texas, the state received more than $2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, the massive stimulus package signed into law just more than a year ago....
Comments / 0