Scooba, MS

EMCC TO OFFER $500 IN SUMMER TUITION ASSISTANCE TO QUALIFIED STUDENTS

eastms.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi residents enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours this summer at East Mississippi Community College will receive $500 toward tuition assistance. Current students and transfer students who reside in Mississippi and meet the minimum number of enrollment hours...

www.eastms.edu

