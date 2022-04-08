ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Messick to serve as Delaware Botanic Gardens treasurer

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware Botanic Gardens recently announced that Lynda Messick has been appointed as its board treasurer. “We are honored that Lynda is bringing her skills as a financial leader and community champion to our organization. Lynda understands firsthand the challenges of creating lasting institutions. Her central role in creating two respected Sussex...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Broadwalk on the Boardwalk, Spring Home Expo in Rehoboth Beach This Weekend

It's going to be a busy weekend in Rehoboth Beach and surrounding communities as a number of great springtime events are on the calendar over the next few days. Our top four events of the weekend are taking place in either the "Nation's Summer Capital" or in neighboring Lewes and are a sure sign that it's springtime at the Delaware and Maryland beaches.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 4/7/22

Beebe Medical Center Auxiliary is seeking volunteers to help work in its Lewes and Rehoboth gift shops, as well as cashiers and back room support at Beebe’s Treasure Chest Thrift Shop in the Midway Shopping Center on Coastal Highway. Having served for over 86 years, the auxiliary is the oldest fundraising arm of the hospital. All proceeds from the gift shops and thrift shop go to support lifesaving equipment and programs for Beebe Healthcare. Many members volunteer at both entities, giving back to the hospital and community. Those interested may contact Wendell Alfred, Beebe Medical Center Auxiliary president, at 302-249-7410 or cwa558@verizon.net.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 4/8/22

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings will address the 14th RD Delaware Democratic Party Committee Wednesday, April 13. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. with a dutch treat dinner at Iron Hill Brewery on Route 1 north of Rehoboth Beach, and the hybrid Zoom/in-person portion will begin at 6 p.m. Committee business will be discussed following Jennings’ presentation. All registered Democrats are invited, and there is no charge to participate.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes is a test for Sussex County Council

The following letter was sent to Sussex County Council with a copy sent to the Cape Gazette for publication. It is now well known that the residents of Sussex County have had enough of the uncontrolled development of recent years that has resulted in the destruction of cornfields and forests, exploded the amount of traffic on our roads, and generally degraded our quality of life. One only has to read past issues of the Cape Gazette and social media to verify that this is true.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City seasonal workers going elsewhere for housing, jobs

J-1 students passing on resort because of lack of rentals. Up until the early 2000s, college students flocked to Ocean City for summer jobs. Back then, the students could get a list of available house or apartment rentals and find something that fit their needs before entering a summertime lease so they could make money before going back to school.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Hopkins Farm: No more moos, but plenty of news

The last of the remaining 400 Hopkins Farm cows were sold and left the farm Feb. 4. That brought to an end more than 80 years of cows and a dairy farm operation on the family farm west of Lewes. Now, owners Ingrid and Amy Hopkins are formulating a plan...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Activ Pest Solutions donates to Lewes Unleashed dog park

Activ Pest Solutions of Lewes donated $500 and will provide complimentary preventative tick treatment to the perimeter of Lewes Unleashed’s dog park off Park Road. Lewes Unleashed board members and several Activ Pest Solutions employees gathered at the dog park April 5 to commemorate the donation. The 4.5-acre dog...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Casapulla’s Subs in Rehoboth getting a new sign

Casapulla customers, fear not, the sandwich shop and deli outside Rehoboth Beach in Lighthouse Plaza isn’t leaving – it’s just getting a new sign. Apparently, after a number of concerned customers asked questions, the restaurant announced in late March that a new sign was coming. “Don’t panic....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington considering selling downtown park to developers

One of the few parks in Downtown Wilmington could soon be making its way into the hands of a developer. Humble Park, a small plaza of about 10 trees, 7 benches, and a sculpture on the corner of 4th and Shipley Streets, is being considered to be sold by the city.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

No appetite for changes to private property dining in Rehoboth

Changes to Rehoboth Beach’s outdoor dining regulations on private property may be coming, but they won’t be made before this summer begins. People started to think the rules that were suspended the last couple of years were the norm, but they’re not, said Mayor Stan Mills. The city isn’t interested in another summer of freebies, he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Learn about iPhone photography April 28 at Frankford alpaca farm

Deny Howeth of Deny Howeth Photography will teach a class in best practices and techniques of iPhone photography from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28, at Four Acres Living Alpaca Farm in Frankford. The fun, informative class ends with a golden-hour photo session on the farm. Topics include light...
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Partner with Pathways event features student successes

As a Cape High student, Tysun Hicks said he was facing homelessness and didn’t take his education seriously. “But Miss Fay [Blake, Pathways to Success executive director] and her team at Cape Henlopen High School saw another road I could take,” Hicks said at a Pathways for Success fundraising breakfast April 7 at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

PetSmart grant to fund local pet medical care partnership

Nearly 50 million pets in the U.S. don’t receive even the most basic veterinary care. Due to costs and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often miss out on essential services such as preventative care, vaccinations, spay/neuter services, dental and other medical care. In the U.S., 70 percent of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

New 20-boat dock taking shape along Lewes-Rehoboth Canal

A dock large enough to accommodate 20 boats for a new development along the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal off Oyster House Road outside Rehoboth Beach is taking shape. Approved in late 2019, the new dock is part of Oyster House Village, a residential community of 30 single-family houses west of the proposed marina, now under construction. The dock has been built on the site of a defunct oyster-processing plant. Prior to construction, old, decaying docks had remained from its past commercial use.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE Saturday 4/9, 11AM to 2PM at Retreat at Love Creek!

Being offered, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and one-half bath, Schell Brothers Mulberry detached home that offers an open floorplan, 9-foot ceilings, vaulted ceiling in great room, granite counters, hardwood/ceramic tile floors, and a large first floor master bedroom suite with a large walk-in-closet, front porch, and spacious views from the backyard that is open to a large common area of the community. The Retreat at Love Creek is a conveniently located community with amenities such as, sidewalks, community center featuring a large main function room, meeting room, kitchen, activity tables, tennis court, multi-use court for tennis, pickleball, or basketball, tot lot, large swimming pool, patio area, a kayaking pier with dock access to Love Creek, and just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Call for an appointment today!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Beverley Feild Clement, woman of faith

Beverley Feild Clement passed away suddenly Friday, April 1, 2022, at home in Millsboro. Beverley is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph; and her parents, Anna Margaret (Moomaw) and Robert Beverley Feild. She graduated from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Va. with a bachelor's degree in education. Beverley taught public...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Barnette C. Goldberg, devoted husband, father

Barnette C. Goldberg, better known as “Barney,” passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, in the care of his family and Accent Care Hospice. Barney was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late William and Frances Rosenberg Goldberg. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Rochelle; as well as his in-laws, Davis and Catherine Carlisle.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Patricia S. Chellew, cherished her family

Patricia S. Chellew, affectionately known as “Pat,” 74, of Middletown, and formerly of New Castle, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 9, 2022. Born Dec. 16, 1947, in Greenville, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Chester A. Potman and Emma J. (Harris) Swartz. After graduating from North Penn High School, Pat attended Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. After teaching for many years, she continued at Wilmington College, where she earned her master’s degree in education. Pat made her career as an elementary school teacher with the Colonial School District. She taught for 28 years and spent the majority of her career mostly as a fifth-grade teacher at Colwyck Elementary School.
MIDDLETOWN, DE

Community Policy