Messick to serve as Delaware Botanic Gardens treasurer

Being offered, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and one-half bath, Schell Brothers Mulberry detached home that offers an open floorplan, 9-foot ceilings, vaulted ceiling in great room, granite counters, hardwood/ceramic tile floors, and a large first floor master bedroom suite with a large walk-in-closet, front porch, and spacious views from the backyard that is open to a large common area of the community. The Retreat at Love Creek is a conveniently located community with amenities such as, sidewalks, community center featuring a large main function room, meeting room, kitchen, activity tables, tennis court, multi-use court for tennis, pickleball, or basketball, tot lot, large swimming pool, patio area, a kayaking pier with dock access to Love Creek, and just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Call for an appointment today!
