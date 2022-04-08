With Jackson confirmed, Democrats race to approve Biden's other judicial nominees

(Reuters) - Fresh off of securing Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, Senate Democrats are preparing to push through as many lower-court judicial nominees as President Joe Biden can send them before the November midterm elections.

Even as Jackson's nomination to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer consumed time and resources, Senate Democrats still held hearings and votes on other nominees to ensure as many are installed as possible while they retain their narrow 50-50 control of the chamber.

Now with Jackson's confirmation complete, Democrats and activists are preparing for an end to a two-month lull in the White House nominating new judges to fill as many of the 86 current or expected district and circuit vacancies as Biden can in the months to come.

A Democratic aide on the Senate Judiciary Committee said it plans a concerted push to tee up as many floor votes as possible before the midterms, with biweekly hearings featuring five to six judicial nominees to become the norm the rest of the year.

"The White House and the Senate have already moved at record pace to confirm judges," said Rakim Brooks, the president of the progressive judicial group Alliance for Justice, which has been active in recommending nominees to the Biden administration. "Unfortunately for them, they've got to move faster still."

Biden has since taking office announced 82 appellate and district court nominees, including Jackson, whom he first tapped to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 2021 before nominating her in January to the high court.

Senate Democrats under Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York have raced to confirm the nominees at a pace not seen since President John F. Kennedy's era.

In keeping with selecting Jackson to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, Biden has sought to bring greater racial, gender and professional diversity to the bench with his nominees.

Fifty-eight nominees have cleared the chamber, compared to 28 at this point in former Republican President Donald Trump's tenure, according to Russell Wheeler, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution.

As the White House turned its attention to the Supreme Court fight, lower-court nominations slowed. The last one was on Feb. 2, when Biden moved to promote U.S. District Judge Stephanie Davis to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

At the White House's request, the Senate Judiciary Committee delayed a hearing on U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs, a South Carolina judge Biden tapped for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

But the panel, led by Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, pressed ahead on others, and during a Monday hearing to vote on Jackson's nomination also teed up floor votes on five other nominees, including two appellate ones.

Those include Arianna Freeman, a public defender in Pennsylvania who would become the first Black woman on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The panel deadlocked on her nomination the same day it cast a tie vote for Jackson.

The additional procedural vote needed because of the tie to clear Freeman for a final confirmation vote could eat into precious floor time, which has been consumed by prolonged roll-call votes to both cut off debate and confirm each of Biden's judicial picks.

The panel has also deadlocked on five other pending nominees, including Dale Ho, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Voting Rights Project, to become a federal judge in Manhattan.

Past presidents' judicial nominees were often voted on with a quick voice vote instead. Even under Trump, whose near-record 234 federal court appointments led to many fights over conservative nominees, 33 district picks received voice votes.

But without any major legislation on the horizon to consume legislative attention, "there's definitely room to have another big year this year" on judicial nominations, said John Collins, a visiting law professor at George Washington University.

"If the nominees start flowing again, I don't see any reason why they can't surpass last year's numbers," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.