A shapeshifting bird has descended on our stretch of the River Ivel. It turns heads, commands attention, and fits the descriptions of both dainty and dumpy. My eyes lifted the other day from a pair of swans scudding across the mill pool towards the far side, where the river resumes its narrowed course. There was white beyond white, a little egret poking around the margins with such assurance and precision that it reminded me of a decisive shopper – one of those, one of those and, yes, I’ll take two of those.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO