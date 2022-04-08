ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Sheet Pan Gnocchi

By Chelsea Perkins
ABC 4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Good Things Utah) Maggie Faber with Magpie Sweets and Eats is in the Kitchen today and she is cooking up Sheet Pan Gnocchi. Gnocchi are a varied family of dumpling in Italian cuisine. They are made of small lumps of dough composed of semolina,...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
ABC 4

Mozzarella Garlic Pull-Apart Bread

(Good Things Utah) Learn how to make this crusty loaf of bread after it’s been transformed into cheesy, buttery, garlic perfection!. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Using a serrated knife, slice bread from the top in a crosshatch pattern, every inch or so, making sure not to slice through the bottom of the loaf.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Wheat Flour#Cheese#Salt And Pepper#Food Drink#Magpie Sweets And Eats#Italian#Tablespoons
KFOR

MIO: Sheet pan quesadillas with jalapeno ranch dip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Quesadilla fans will love this recipe. It’s a giant quesadilla made right onto a sheet pan, stuffed with chicken, veggies, beans, bacon and cheese. If that isn’t enough, it’s then baked, cut into squares and served with a spicy and creamy jalapeno ranch.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

6 Super-Filling Sheet Pan Dinners To Make This Week For A Faster Metabolism

As we enter into warmer weather and move away from the soothing soups of the winter it can be helpful to have some lighter recipes to turn to that will nourish your body and increase satiety while working towards healthy weight loss. Many people don’t enjoy healthy eating because the cooking aspect takes too long, which is why we pulled together six sheet pan recipes that can be thrown into the oven in one dish for an easy foree into nutrition. From fajitas to gnocchi, there’s sure to be a recipe for everyone in this roundup.
RECIPES
WCIA

Sheet Pan Chicken Fried Rice: Cooking Up A Storm with Jacob

2 to 3 – 8.5 oz packets prepared rice, cooked. Preheat Oven to 400°, line a pan with aluminum foil, dice chicken into bite size pieces and scatter on pan. Toss and drizzle with oil, season with pepper. Toss and bake for about 10 minutes. Remove pan once...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Stuffed garlic chicken burritos

The thing that I love about preparing chicken is how it's so versatile. Today, I chopped chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and then cooked them in a roasted garlic butter sauce. I wrapped the chicken in soft-shell tortillas. The results were delicious.
Houston Chronicle

Crispy lamb meatballs with herby feta yogurt will put a spring in your step

Is it feeling like spring yet where you are? Do you hear more birds chirping? Are there tender buds on the trees? It's full-on spring mode where I am, but I have friends in the Southern hemisphere who are gearing up for colder days, and I know others who've been reveling in warm weather for months now. Time and space still feel a bit nebulous, but at least we have our seasons to ground us.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Porcini Gnocchi With Butter Sauce

This gnocchi is inspired by a porcini mushroom pasta that chef Stefano Secchi ate at Il Centro, a restaurant in Piedmont, Italy, where the misty forests are perfect for foraging. Don’t worry if you don’t have access to freshly foraged porcinis, though: This recipe relies on easier-to-find dried mushrooms, which are ground into powder and mixed into the dough. For the best and lightest gnocchi, Secchi suggests using slightly older potatoes: “They have less moisture content, so you can add less flour and keep your gnocchi from getting gummy.” Roasting the potatoes on a wire rack allows steam to escape from every side. To form the gnocchi, look no further than your flatware drawer. “You can use a gnocchi board,” Secchi says, “but my nonna always used a fork.”
RECIPES
The Herald-Times

Food Fare: Love eating and hate doing dishes? Try these sheet pan meals tonight

Everyone enjoys a home cooked meal, but it’s likely that no one enjoys the mountain of dishes and pots that can follow. After our dishwasher gave up the ghost the weekend I made 10 dishes for my Virtual Black Potluck column, leaving me with four days of dishwashing, it seemed like a good time to try out some cooking techniques that didn’t involve quite so much work afterward.
RECIPES
ABC 4

Succulent handmade desserts meet fresh all-natural flavors

(Good Things Utah) While most of us convince ourselves to pass over sweet treats in an effort to stay healthy, there is one shop fulfilling everyone’s sweet cravings without shaming the scale. Painted bright white and adorned in sprinkles, this shop is nestled among the city sounds and historic streets of Salt Lake City. The delectable destination, cleverly named Big O Doughnuts, has caused quite the stir in the community for its mouthwatering plant-based desserts.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy