ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith will be 63 years old before he's allowed to attend Oscars again

By Indy100 Staff
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

The motion picture academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock at last month's ceremony.

It follows a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions. The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.”

Smith resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in a statement.

The academy also apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry,” the academy said. “This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented. ”

Some Oscars viewers tried to predict how his return would look, with him well into his 60s by that point:


Others pictured the Oscars committee discussing his arrival back, with a Sopranos-inspired comparison:

To be honest, other than The Slap, the Oscars is a typically sedate affair - and there's every chance he'll end up like this while watching at home:


Chris Rock said he had no interest in pursuing charges when asked by police backstage.

Smith returned to the stage less than hour later to accept his Oscar, apologizing to the academy but omitting any mention of Rock. He then compared himself to Richard Williams, the man he played in “King Richard,” “a fierce defender of his family.”

He later danced around and rapped along with his own songs in celebration of his win at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party.

Rock has only briefly addressed the attack publicly, saying at one comedy concert in Boston this week that he was still “kind of processing what happened.”

With agencies.


Comments / 1

Related
POPSUGAR

All of Will Smith's Leading Ladies Before Marrying Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have long been one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood, not to mention one of the most loved-up couples. The actors, who've been together for more than 20 years, have had their share of ups and downs, making adjustments to their marriage to make it work for them. More than 20 years on, they still seem to be going strong.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Will Smith’s Path to the Oscars Started with ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

Consider for a moment: you’re an up-and-coming television actor at the helm of a wildly successful sitcom. A move to the silver screen would seem like the inevitable next step, but your Hollywood bona fides are far from established. You anxiously await the call for your agent to tell you that you’ve made it, the big one has come through, you’re a multi-millionaire. All of your debts are cleared. You’re a leading man.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin shares reaction to father Alec having seventh baby with wife Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin has candidly shared her thoughts regarding the news that her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.Ireland, 26, addressed the pregnancy news, and those who are “alarmingly obsessed” with her father and his family in a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Thursday, in which she revealed that she gets “countless messages” from people about the actor.“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Ricky Gervais mocks Will Smith with 'good behaviour' joke after actor gets 10 year Academy ban

Ricky Gervais has again mocked Will Smith after it was announced that the actor had been banned from The Academy for 10 years for the slap that he gave to Chris Rock at the awards show two weeks ago.Smith, who won the Best Actor award for his lead role in King Richard, was hit with a 10-year ban on Friday, for the shocking moment which is still one of the biggest talking points in the world, almost a fortnight later.In an open letter, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said that the incident had "overshadowed" the show and...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

SNL's Colin Jost says the real punishment for Will Smith should be for him to host 'next year's Oscars'

Will Smith has received a 10-year ban by the Academy from attending the Oscars after he slapped Chris Rock - but Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost believes there is a more suitable punishment for the star...On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Smith had been handed a decade-long ban from attending all events hosted by the organisation.Smith got up on stage at this year's Oscars and slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith who has alopecia.He later apologised to the Academy for his actions and in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Board Of Governors#Udd7f#Rosa#U00f1ata Farms
Indy100

Viral comedian Michael Fry: ‘Liam Payne at the Oscars sounded like drunken me in the smoking area’

The biggest tune on the internet isn’t this week isn’t a new Dua Lipa bop or Ed Sheeran ballad, it’s a Celtic folk take on Liam Payne’s bizarre viral interview at the Oscars, and we’re not even joking. An inspired video doing the rounds online is a brilliant take on one of the strangest celebrity interviews of recent years – possibly ever – which saw the former One Direction star speak utter drivel live on air with Good Morning Britain.When asked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Payne waffled for minutes on end in a baffling accent that veered wildly...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Britney Spears Pregnant With Third Child

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, the pop star announced on Instagram Monday. This will be Spears' first child with fiance Sam Asghari, whom she referred to as "husband" in her announcement. Spears, 40, has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. After their...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kodak Black tells Jada Pinkett to leave Will Smith for him

Kodak Black has waded into the biggest celebrity drama of the year in a strange Instagram live video, telling Jada Pinkett Smith to leave Will Smith for him because she 'deserves him'. The 24-year-old rapper posted a clip of himself urging Jada to 'come f*** with me' and appearing to criticise her for staying married to her husband. “That s*** you doing ain't real, bro. You got a n***a who love you,” he said in the clip. He went on to say that Will had “been with you all the years,' before urging her to 'Come f*** with Kodak. Sign up to our free...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Awkward video of Jada Pinkett demanding Will Smith respond to her resurfaces online

An awkward clip of Will Smith telling Jada Pinkett Smith to not "use [him] for social media" has resurfaced and made the rounds online.The short clip was initially a part of an Instagram Live to promote an upcoming episode of Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. It shows the King Richard actor looking uncomfortable when his wife asked whether a therapist helped them "heal the hurt" in the relationship. "You know [therapist] Esther Perel is coming to the table — she's gonna be at the Red Table," she said. Pinkett Smith then focuses the camera on her husband and quizzes: "Would...
CELEBRITIES
aiptcomics

Hopes and predictions for this year’s Oscars

This year’s Academy Awards may not be as highly anticipated, but that will not stop us from making our picks. In the spirit of the awards show that seems to be all over the place, we talk about some of the things we want to see take Oscar home.
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Pete Davidson's father died in the 9/11 attacks when he was 7 years old

If there’s one celebrity who is no stranger to being in the news in 2022 it’s Pete Davidson. From his romance with Kim Kardashian to his beef with Kanye West, Pete is often the focus of a lot of headlines. Pete may be finding more fame nowadays as Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, but he’s been an established comedian for many years.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Props supplied by Scottish firm star alongside Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts film

A Scottish business is celebrating success on the silver screen as its antique and vintage padlocks star alongside Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen in a major film.Some 33 of the props were bought from Scaramanga for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, which is released on Friday, making it the third major Hollywood or UK film in as many months to use the Cupar firm.Carl Morenikeji, company founder and managing director, said seeing the products on film was “far beyond anything I could have imagined” when one of the firm’s items appeared as a prop a decade ago.The...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Donald Glover On ‘Atlanta’ Ending: He’s Not Interested In Having 40-Year-Old Characters Pretending To Be Teens

Donald Glover is one of the most creative people working in modern Hollywood, moving between television and film while also being an accomplished stand-up comedian and musician. He’s the creative force behind the Emmy-winning FX series “Atlanta” winding down with the fourth season set to be the final batch of stories. Glover hopes to move on to some of his other projects, and he’s now given even more reason for ending “Atlanta” before it even comes remotely close to jumping the shark.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy