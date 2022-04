The ‘Havana’ hitmaker sings about her former girl group on her upcoming album. Camila Cabello is ready for the world to check out her new music and her new look on life. The pop star, who is promoting her upcoming third studio album called Familia, opened up about overcoming a difficult time while she sat down to record it. “I was just like in a really kind of sh**ty place, like mental health wise,” she said in a recent interview with Reuters. “Obviously, I want to make good songs, but to me, it’s just like, I just want to have a good time today in the studio and feel safe and feel relaxed and feel like I’m being true to myself.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO