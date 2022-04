Michael James Thompson, Sr., of Diamondhead, Mississippi, passed away on February 20, 2022 after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. Mr. Thompson was born on December 28, 1951 in New Orleans, Louisiana. After graduating from Redemptorist High School in 1970, Mr. Thompson went on and built a successful career in heavy marine construction, real estate development, and as a small business entrepreneur.

DIAMONDHEAD, MS ・ 19 DAYS AGO