Baltimore, MD

Ravens Draft Central

By James Ogden
russellstreetreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article40YD: 4.37 (99%) // 10YD: 1.45 (100%) // VJ: 36 1/2″ (75%) // BJ: 11’01” (99%) BP: ( %) // SS: ( %)// 3C: ( %) Ravens Fit: Cine is a good fit with the Ravens for many reasons. He’s certainly athletic enough and he processes at a pretty high-level. He’s...

russellstreetreport.com

The Spun

Ravens Interested In Melvin Gordon: Fans React

Free-agent NFL running back Melvin Gordon will have a new home during the 2022 season. The only question is where?. The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly interested in Gordon – the current top free-agent running back. The two sides have begun having discussions about a deal. “Free agent RB Melvin...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens linked to prominent ex-Pro Bowl RB

With a rotating cast of has-beens taking turns trying their luck, the Baltimore Ravens backfield looked like an “Expendables” movie last season. But now the team may be gunning for a higher-ceiling option at the position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that free agent running back...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

T.O. Has Message For Colin Kaepernick: NFL World Reacts

We might be seeing Terrell Owens and Colin Kaepernick teaming up on the football field at some point this year. That’s what T.O. wants, anyway. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is recruiting Kaepernick to play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, is hoping to land on a roster this year.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Eagles: D.K. Metcalf Trade Would Change NFC East

While Washington was busy trying to bid for the affections of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles were also making an attempt at adding the former Seahawks quarterback. According to recent speculation, Philly could still be in the market for a Seahawks player, albeit one much more physically imposing and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Ravens agree to deal keeping LB Josh Bynes in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms Friday with linebacker Josh Bynes. The Ravens announced the deal but did not release terms. The 32-year-old Bynes started 12 games for Baltimore last season and had two sacks. That was the start of a third stint with...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Hosting April Job Fair To Find M&T Bank Stadium Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are hosting a job fair this month to staff the M&T Bank Stadium for the 2022 football season. The job fair will be held Sunday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the stadium. Interested candidates are encouraged to make appointments, but walkups are also welcome. The Ravens are looking to fill positions in: Food & Beverage: Positions include bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse Housekeeping: Positions include supervisors, leads and custodians Crowd Management: Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors. Parking: Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Finding Broncos: Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

His size and strength aren't common in the NFL. Hus hands with vines for arms that can keep defenders off his frame. Only has a few years of football experience and is on an upward climb. He has solid mechanics, and he moves with a purpose without wasting steps. He...
NFL

Community Policy