Ravens Draft Central

We might be seeing Terrell Owens and Colin Kaepernick teaming up on the football field at some point this year. That’s what T.O. wants, anyway. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is recruiting Kaepernick to play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, is hoping to land on a roster this year.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO