Ravens Draft Central

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are hosting a job fair this month to staff the M&T Bank Stadium for the 2022 football season.
The job fair will be held Sunday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the stadium. Interested candidates are encouraged to make appointments, but walkups are also welcome.
The Ravens are looking to fill positions in:
Food & Beverage: Positions include bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse
Housekeeping: Positions include supervisors, leads and custodians
Crowd Management: Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.
Parking: Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers...
