6-year-old killed in accidental shooting by 8-year-old sibling, father charged

A six-year-old boy who was shot at a home in DeKalb County Friday has died, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. The six-year-old was accidentally shot by his eight-year-old brother.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on Wood Path Drive in Stone Mountain.

The child was shot in the upstairs bedroom of the home and rushed to Emory Decatur Hospital by his father and uncle, who were both home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The child’s father D’onte Patterson, 29, has been charged in connection with the shooting. Patterson is charged with second degree murder and cruelty to children.

Police said the initial indication is that the shooting was accidental and that the boy accidentally shot himself.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach talked to the family’s next door neighbor, who said that several children live at the home.

“Just the other day they were in my backyard. All the little kids playing on the trampoline, and this just really frightens me and makes me nervous,” she said. “Because I’m trying to imagine which kid is it. I know it’s two little boys and several little girls, but I don’t know.”