ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

6-year-old killed in accidental shooting by 8-year-old sibling, father charged

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hx2XP_0f3iB5id00

A six-year-old boy who was shot at a home in DeKalb County Friday has died, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. The six-year-old was accidentally shot by his eight-year-old brother.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on Wood Path Drive in Stone Mountain.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]

The child was shot in the upstairs bedroom of the home and rushed to Emory Decatur Hospital by his father and uncle, who were both home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The child’s father D’onte Patterson, 29, has been charged in connection with the shooting. Patterson is charged with second degree murder and cruelty to children.

Police said the initial indication is that the shooting was accidental and that the boy accidentally shot himself.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach talked to the family’s next door neighbor, who said that several children live at the home.

“Just the other day they were in my backyard. All the little kids playing on the trampoline, and this just really frightens me and makes me nervous,” she said. “Because I’m trying to imagine which kid is it. I know it’s two little boys and several little girls, but I don’t know.”

Comments / 11

Maxine Forbes-Williams
2d ago

I am so disgusted by the person's that have finds and kids in the home that are irresponsible gun owners. children do learn what they live. Teach them the correct way and model the example. so sad for both individuals.

Reply(3)
9
MAMA DUKES
2d ago

Another child killed due to a parent’s negligence, THIS HAS TO STOP!!!

Reply
9
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Nurse sentenced to prison after she ignored dying patient’s pleas for help

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta nurse has been sentenced to prison after she was caught on camera ignoring a dying man’s calls for help. Loyce Agyeman was indicted on charges of elder neglect that resulted in the death of a patient at a DeKalb County nursing home in 2014. Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect to an elder person and concealing the death of another on Tuesday.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Mountain, GA
City
Decatur, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
thesource.com

Young Thug’s BM Shot And Killed At ATL Bowling Alley

According to several reports, the mother of Young Thug’s children, LaKevia Jackson, was shot and killed at the Metro Fun Center in the SWAT(Southwest Atlanta) section of the city. LaKevia’s mother Sherina spoke to Atlanta CBS affiliate WDRW and said that LaKevia was at the bowling alley celebrating a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Channel 2 Action News#Emory Decatur Hospital#Channel 2
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station

Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'My son's head was just gushing blood' | Father says lemurs attacked son at Georgia petting zoo

BOGART, Ga. — A toddler ended up in the hospital after his parents said he was attacked by lemurs at a petting zoo in Bogart, Georgia Saturday. "He’s got head injuries on the back of his head, scratches on his neck, and a scratch, a laceration under his eye," his father Ronnie Carroll said, as he shared photos of his 17-month-old son, Lawrence’s injuries after visiting the Half Moon Petting Zoo in Bogart. "I just assumed my son was going to pet goats and things like that."
BOGART, GA
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
135K+
Followers
99K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy