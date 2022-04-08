Three Tennessee Teachers Named 2022 Finalists for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching
National Awards Recognize Top STEM Educators Across Country. Nashville, TN—Today, the Tennessee Department of Education announced that three Tennessee teachers have been named state finalists for the prestigious Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the highest honor for K–12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science...www.tn.gov
