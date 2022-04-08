Three Tennessee Teachers Named 2022 Finalists for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching

PIERRE, SD - A high school math teacher from Pierre won the prestigious “Milken Educator Award” Tuesday. Nichole Bowman has been a teacher for over a decade, but for only one year at TF Riggs High School. Bowman invests significant time and energy in differentiation, using personalized and small-group instruction to allow students of all abilities to move through the curriculum at their own pace, according to a press release. She knows that no two students are alike, and that being a teacher requires never getting too high or too low.

