Will Smith Banned From Attending Oscars For 10 Years

By Matt Singer
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last Friday, Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a result of slapping Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars telecast after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. At the time, Smith released a statement saying his behavior was “shocking, painful,...

965kvki.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#54 Member Board#The Board Of Governors
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

