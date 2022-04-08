ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

A Photo Book Of The Confirmation Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Bilal G. Morris
 1 day ago

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


T he confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will forever be etched into the history books as a monumental moment for Black people. Jackson is the first Black woman and only the third Black person to ever sit on the highest court in America. Her confirmation will be taught in schools and celebrated in households all over the country. Her ideology could help sway the court for the next 30 years. The 51-year-old also becomes the second-youngest member of the Court, behind Justice Amy Coney Barrett who is 50.

When history is in the moment, we rarely think about how it will be perceived in the future, but one thing is for sure. Pictures live forever. All of the hatred, disrespect, and racism that Republican senators threw at Justice Jackson wasn’t enough to break her determination to make history.

Let’s face it, their hate for her was real.

Jackson stayed steadfast throughout the hearing, touting her record and experience as her most important and relevant attributes.

“I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously,” Jackson said during the hearing. “I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”

From Tucker Carson demanding to see her LSAT scores to Josh Hawley’s lies about her record on child abuse, to Ted Cruz’s obsession with a baby book named “Antiracist Baby,” GOP senators tried their hardest to destroy this Black woman’s credibility–but they failed. (And we’re gonna celebrate that.)

Jackson’s support was far-reaching. From civil rights and legal organizations to the law enforcement community, including the Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police, there was no question she was the right candidate. She even had support from conservative legal and judicial voices, including retired Judges Thomas Griffith, Michael Luttig, and David Levi, who endorsed Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

To make sure we always have a way to look back and celebrate this wonderful accomplishment, we’ve created a photo album of the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

This album is meant to be bookmarked and shared with friends and family. As Justice Jackson begins her lifelong appointment to the Supreme Court, let’s always remember her confirmation and how proud it made us.

Check out the photo album below.

1. WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 7: President Joe Biden Congratulates Ketanji

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdKmr_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 7: President Joe Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the U.S. Senate confirmed her to be the first Black woman to be a justice on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.

2. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Nomination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLNGT_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 07: Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) wipes her tears from her eyes as she listens to U.S. Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (D-OH) speak outside of the Senate chamber after Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed in a 53-47 vote by the U.S, Senate as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice on April 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. Ketanji Brown Jackson will become the first Black woman to reach the nation’s highest level of the judicial branch of government. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

3. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Nomination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8uKR_0f3i7TB100
Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 07: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) (R) reacts as Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks alongside the Congressional Black Caucus outside of the Senate chamber after Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed in a 53-47 vote by the U.S, Senate as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice on April 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. Ketanji Brown Jackson will become the first Black woman to reach the nation’s highest level of the judicial branch of government. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

4. Ketanji Brown Jackson Vote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZaTb_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

UNITED STATES – APRIL 7: Congressional aides cheer as the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court by a vote of 53-47, in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

5. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Nomination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUgUB_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 7: (L-R) Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a news conference about the confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at the U.S. Capitol on April 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The full Senate voted today to confirm the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson with a vote of 53-47. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

6. Ketanji Brown Jackson Vote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqEbu_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

UNITED STATES – APRIL 7: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement outside the chamber after the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court by a vote of 53-47, in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

7. Senate Votes On Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Nomination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qk7ti_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 7: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a news conference about the confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at the U.S. Capitol on April 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The full Senate voted today to confirm the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson with a vote of 53-47. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

8. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhaRG_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON DC, USA – APRIL 7th: Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-OH) speaks at a Congressional Black Caucus press conference after the vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Congress in Washington, DC on April 7th, 2022. Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, making history as the first Black woman to ever join its ranks while leaving the ideological balance on the nations highest court unchanged. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

9. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgEut_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON DC, USA – APRIL 7th: Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks at a Congressional Black Caucus press conference after the vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Congress in Washington, DC on April 7th, 2022. Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, making history as the first Black woman to ever join its ranks while leaving the ideological balance on the nations highest court unchanged. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

10. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpKXa_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON DC, USA – APRIL 7th: Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL) speaks at a Congressional Black Caucus press conference after the vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Congress in Washington, DC on April 7th, 2022.. Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, making history as the first Black woman to ever join its ranks while leaving the ideological balance on the nations highest court unchanged.

11. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nDym_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON DC, USA – APRIL 7th: Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, lead by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), speak with the press after the vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Congress in Washington, DC on April 7th, 2022. Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, making history as the first Black woman to ever join its ranks while leaving the ideological balance on the nations highest court unchanged.

12. Reaction to the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, on April 07 in Washington, DC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490NYQ_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 7: Regina Langley, center, who came from New Jersey to be here for this, reacts to VP Kamala Harris announcing the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in front of the Supreme Court, in Washington, DC. She is surrounded by members of La Mesa Arts Academy, of San Diego, who timed their field trip to be at this spot at this time. (Photo by Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

13. Reaction to the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, on April 07 in Washington, DC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KavhE_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 7: Regina Langley, center, who came from New Jersey to be here for this, reacts to VP Kamala Harris announcing the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in front of the Supreme Court, in Washington, DC. She is surrounded by members of La Mesa Arts Academy, of San Diego, who timed their field trip to be at this spot at this time.

14. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court Nomination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6hVi_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch the Senate vote on her nomination to be an associate justice on the US Supreme Court, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 7, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

15. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court Nomination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duXb0_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 07: U.S. President Joe Biden embraces Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the she got enough votes in the U.S. Senate to be confirmed as the first Black woman to be a justice on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

16. President Joe Biden Congratulates Ketanji

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wdoK_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch the Senate vote on her nomination to be an associate justice on the US Supreme Court, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 7, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

17. President Joe Biden Congratulates Ketanji

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lakBD_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 07: U.S. President Joe Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the U.S. Senate confirmed her to be the first Black woman to be a justice on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

18. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court Nomination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkTnl_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch the Senate vote on her nomination to be an associate justice on the US Supreme Court, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 7, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

19. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court Nomination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaIhS_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden chats with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson while watching the Senate vote on her nomination to an an associate justice on the US Supreme Court, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 7, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

20. President Biden And Ketanji Brown Jackson Watch As Senate Votes On Supreme Court Nomination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzqqU_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch the Senate vote on her nomination to be an associate justice on the US Supreme Court, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 7, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

21. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzV8T_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden embraces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as they watch the Senate vote on her nomination to be an associate justice on the US Supreme Court, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 7, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

22. President Joe Biden Congratulates Ketanji

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164B0C_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

US President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch the Senate vote on her nomination to be an associate justice on the US Supreme Court, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 7, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

23. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uzx1f_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON DC, USA – APRIL 7th: Representative Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus arrives at the senate ahead of the vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for U.S. President Joe Biden in Congress in Washington, DC on April 7th, 2022. Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, making history as the first Black woman to ever join its ranks while leaving the ideological balance on the nations highest court unchanged.

24. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court

Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 7: President Joe Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the U.S. Senate confirmed her to be the first Black woman to be a justice on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

25. Jackson Confirmed As First Black Woman On U.S. Supreme Court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHHYl_0f3i7TB100 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 7: President Joe Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the U.S. Senate confirmed her to be the first Black woman to be a justice on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

