Woman Who Accused Snoop Dogg Of Sex Trafficking Drops Lawsuit

By @IndiaMonee
 2 days ago

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


The woman who previously accused Snoop Dogg of sex trafficking voluntarily dropped the lawsuit.

Around his Super Bowl performance in February, the woman anonymously sued the rapper and Bishop Don Magic Juan and five others in their camp. Filing under Jane Doe , she accused Snoop of an “alleged violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual assault and sexual battery.”

SEE: Snoop Dogg Does Not Own ‘The Chronic’ Masters In New Death Row Records: Report

“It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants,” Snoop Dogg’s spokesperson told Law&Crime . “Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies.”

According to reports, “On May 29, 2013, the woman claimed that Snoop Dogg and his spiritual adviser sexually assaulted her after she and a friend attended the Anaheim-based nightclub Club Heat Ultra Lounge. After the show, she said, Campbell invited her friend and her to hang out in Snoop Dogg’s studio. She said that her friend left around midnight, leaving her alone with Campbell and Snoop Dogg. She says that she asked Campbell to drive her home, but she claims that she fell asleep in his car and woke up to find Campbell’s penis in her face.”

SEE: Snoop Dogg Says JAY-Z Threatened To End NFL Partnership If Super Bowl Halftime Show Didn’t Happen

“Defendant Campbell’s penis was flaccid as he was forcing his penis into Plaintiff’s mouth,” her complaint said. “After some time, Defendant Campbell turned away from Plaintiff leaving her alone.”

Jane Doe voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit on Thursday.

