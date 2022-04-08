ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

DHHR announces upcoming changes to PRSS certification reimbursement

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vXh3_0f3i5e0Y00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced changes to the Peer Recovery Support Specialist reimbursement program, which will take effect October 1, 2022.

The Bureau for Medical Services (BMS) will, beginning in October, require certification as credentials for all existing and future Peer Recovery Support Specialists in the form of the West Virginia Certification Board for Addiction & Prevention Professionals (WVCBAPP) Peer Recovery certification in order for reimbursement for Peer Recovery Specialist Services to be enacted.

The current reimbursement system will be terminated by the Bureau for Medical Services on September 30, 2022, after which the WVCBAPP Peer Recovery certification will be required in order for individuals to qualify.

The Bureau for Medical Services will be providing a two year period during which individuals can receive assistance in transitioning from a BMS certification to a WVCBAPP certification.

Necessary documentation for the BMS PRSS will include, application, attestation letter, completed certification with a score of 80% or higher, three or more reference letters.

Further information on Peer Recovery Support Specialist certification, as well as pertinent links, forms, and policies can be found here.

