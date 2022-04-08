ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Banned From Attending Oscars For 10 Years

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
Last Friday, Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a result of slapping Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars telecast after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. At the time, Smith released a statement saying his behavior was “shocking, painful,...

