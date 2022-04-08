Dana White: If Khamzat Chimaev wins, UFC aiming for Colby Covington matchup on ABC

Dana White knows Gilbert Burns could win Saturday, but if the oddsmakers are accurate and Khamzat Chimaev is victorious, the UFC president has big plans in store.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White revealed the promotion already is theorizing Chimaev’s next matchup if he beats Burns at UFC 273 – and that’s former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington.

“I think if Khamzat Chimaev wins this weekend, we see him and Colby Covington next,” White said. “… So I have a fight coming up on ABC. In a perfect world, if everything plays out right, I would love to do Khamzat vs. Colby (there) if Khazmat should win on Saturday night.”

The date or location of the ABC-broadcast event White mentioned is not yet known.

Covington most recently fought at UFC 272 in March when he defeated Jorge Masvidal with a five-round unanimous decision. Weeks later, Covington allegedly was attacked by Masvidal in Miami and sustained minor injuries, including a broken tooth. He has not spoken publicly since the incident.

Chimaev is looking to continue his surge toward stardom against a former UFC welterweight title challenger in Burns. Thus far in the UFC, Chimaev has beaten John Phillips, Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang – all by finish, each in less than seven minutes’ time.

UFC 273 takes place Saturday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

Gallery

Photos: UFC 273 official weigh-ins

Gallery

Photos: UFC 273 press conference highlights