ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Dana White: If Khamzat Chimaev wins, UFC aiming for Colby Covington matchup on ABC

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euMd1_0f3i4m2900

Dana White knows Gilbert Burns could win Saturday, but if the oddsmakers are accurate and Khamzat Chimaev is victorious, the UFC president has big plans in store.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White revealed the promotion already is theorizing Chimaev’s next matchup if he beats Burns at UFC 273 – and that’s former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington.

“I think if Khamzat Chimaev wins this weekend, we see him and Colby Covington next,” White said. “… So I have a fight coming up on ABC. In a perfect world, if everything plays out right, I would love to do Khamzat vs. Colby (there) if Khazmat should win on Saturday night.”

The date or location of the ABC-broadcast event White mentioned is not yet known.

Covington most recently fought at UFC 272 in March when he defeated Jorge Masvidal with a five-round unanimous decision. Weeks later, Covington allegedly was attacked by Masvidal in Miami and sustained minor injuries, including a broken tooth. He has not spoken publicly since the incident.

Chimaev is looking to continue his surge toward stardom against a former UFC welterweight title challenger in Burns. Thus far in the UFC, Chimaev has beaten John Phillips, Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang – all by finish, each in less than seven minutes’ time.

UFC 273 takes place Saturday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

Gallery

Photos: UFC 273 official weigh-ins

Gallery

Photos: UFC 273 press conference highlights

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Between the Links: UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, upset potential in title fights

What would be the most shocking result at UFC 273 this coming Saturday night?. This week on a roundtable edition of Between the Links, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew discuss this weekend’s PPV event in Jacksonville, Fla., including Alexander Volkanovski vs. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung featherweight title fight, the bantamweight unification bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, and Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
BBC

UFC: Jorge Masvidal charged with felony battery of Colby Covington

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been charged with felony battery by police in the United States after an alleged altercation with rival Colby Covington outside a restaurant. The incident is alleged to have taken place in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday night. The police report said Masvidal, 37, "punched him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair Comments On Andrade And Ric Flair’s WWE Exits

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and talked about her desire to start a family one day. Right now, she is engaged to Andrade El Idolo, and revealed that she does want to have children at some point. “No, I want babies. I am such...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Li Jingliang
Person
Gerald Meerschaert
Boxing Scene

Romero: I Knew That I Was Innocent; I Just Didn't Wanna End Up Like DeShaun Watson

Rolando Romero was confident he would withstand the most trying time of his life because he was certain the truth was on his side. Romero informed Brian Custer during the newest episode of the Showtime broadcaster’s podcast that he believes money motivated “an evil person” to file a police report against him late in October in Henderson, Nevada. Police detectives in that Las Vegas suburb investigated a woman’s sexual assault allegation against Romero, which forced Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime to remove Romero from his pay-per-view main event versus Gervonta Davis, which was scheduled for December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
HENDERSON, NV
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Facing 11 Battery Charges Following Las Vegas Brawl

11 separate battery charges have been filed against former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen after an incident at a Las Vegas hotel last December. TMZ Sports was the first to report the news. Sonnen is accused of assaulting six different hotel patrons, including one woman, during an altercation at the Luxor...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Abc#Espn
CNET

Mike Tyson's Cannibis Company Making Pot Edibles in Shape of Bitten Ear

Almost 25 years have passed since boxer Mike Tyson famously bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship fight. But that memorable -- and gross -- moment lives on. Tyson's cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, is now selling marijuana gummi candies shaped like ears with bites out of them.
COLORADO STATE
MMAmania.com

Report: Conor McGregor arrested (again), $187,000 Bentley seized in Dublin

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was arrested and charged with “dangerous driving” on Tuesday (March 22) in Dublin, Ireland, compelling law enforcement to impound his $187,000 Bentley Continental. That’s according to a report from local news outlet Independent.ie. McGregor, 33, was transported to the local police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for alleged December hotel fight in Las Vegas

Multi-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Las Vegas this past December. According to online court records, Sonnen is facing a felony battery by strangulation charge, along with 10 misdemeanor battery charges — which were filed on March 14. TMZ was the first to report the filings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin will have BIG problems against Canelo after beating Murata

By Jim Calfa: Gennadiy Golovkin removed the last roadblock in his path to a trilogy fight against Canelo Alvarez by stopping Ryota Murata in the ninth round on Saturday in their IBF & WBA middleweight title eliminator in Saitama, Japan. After four rounds tonight, things looked dire for Golovkin, as...
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

UFC 273: Gilbert Burns promises to see if Khamzat Chimeav is ‘real or not’ (video)

Gilbert Burns looks to kick Khamzat Chimeav’s hype train off the tracks at UFC 273. UFC 273 features two important title bouts at the top of the card. But the fight between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimeav is getting a lot of attention, if not more than the title contests. Burns is a consummate veteran at this point and he’s taking on a tough, young fighter in Chimeav with a lot of eyeballs on the outcome. Not only is Burns predicting a victory in his favor, but he’s predicting a finish of the highly touted prospect.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy