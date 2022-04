Each year, we excitedly tune in to watch the Academy Awards and see which films, actors, and directors will take home the biggest honors of the night. When it comes to the most glamorous events in Hollywood, the Oscars have every other award show beat. A lavish ceremony filled with shimmering diamonds and million-dollar looks; the red carpet ensures a spectacle every time. The 93rd annual Academy Awards are set to air tomorrow, April 25th, and we’ll be the first to admit that after a year of sitting in the same sweatshirts — we’re in desperate need of a little fashion in our lives.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 27 DAYS AGO