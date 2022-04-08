ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Election Results - 2022 April Municipal Election

CBS Miami

Surfside Residents Head To The Polls Tuesday For Municipal Election

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surfside residents will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in a municipal election. Voters will decide the mayor’s race, commission seats, and several referendums. Click Here to view a sample ballot. One of the referendums deals with the town issuing obligation bonds to pay for moving overhead utility lines for electric and communications services underground. Another seeks to establish an annual salary for the mayor and commissioners and single health insurance benefit as provided to general employees by the town The polling location, at 9293 Harding Avenue, is open until 7 p.m.
SURFSIDE, FL
L'Observateur

ABSENTEE BALLOT DEADLINES FOR THE MARCH 26 MUNICIPAL PRIMARY ELECTION

BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters of the upcoming absentee ballot deadlines for the March 26 Municipal Primary Election. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, March 22 by 4:30 p.m. Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the parish Registrar of Voters office. Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”
BATON ROUGE, LA

