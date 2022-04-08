ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA April 8 breakdown

By Geoff Clark
 2 days ago
SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews three of the NBA’s nine-game betting slate for Friday, April 8.

Friday’s Bet Slippin’ NBA betting slate:

  • Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons
  • Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
  • Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

Friday’s Bets:

  • Detroit Pistons +5.5 (-108)
  • Miami Heat +1.5 (-108)
  • Chicago Bulls -2.5 (-115)

Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Friday’s top games and NBA betting lines.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

(If the podcast player does not display, please click here.)

Check back Monday through Friday during the NBA season for a new episode.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

