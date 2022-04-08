ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, WV

“Make It Shine” Roadside Clean-up Campaign Kicks Off in Pocahontas County

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCara Rose of the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau enlightens us about the second annual “West Virginia Make it Shine Campaign,” which will again clean-up litter from our roadsides. “The West Virginia Make It Shine Campaign is kicking off on Earth Day, which is April 22nd,...

