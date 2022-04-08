ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

By ANDREW DALTON
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTLMa_0f3hoh1E00
Oscars-Will Smith Chris Rock appears at the the FX portion of theTelevision Critics Association Winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2020, left, and Will Smith appears at the 94th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Los Angeles on March 7, 2022. Smith was banned from Oscars, other film academy events for 10 years for slapping Rock onstage at Academy Awards. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The move comes after a meeting of the academy's Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith's actions.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the academy said in a statement.

"I accept and respect the Academy's decision," Smith said in response. He pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting, calling his actions "shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

Smith will keep the Oscar he won after the slap, and he will remain eligible to be nominated for and to win more of them in the 10-year period, though he can't show up to accept them.

The academy also apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award for “King Richard.”

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry,” the academy said. “This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

In a statement in the days following the Oscars, the academy said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony but refused.

But it's not clear how the message was delivered to Smith or what form it took, and several media outlets reported that he was never formally told to leave the Dolby Theatre. The Los Angeles Times reported in a story Thursday that Oscars producer Will Packer told Smith: "Officially, we don't want you to leave. We want you to stay."

The ban means Smith will not be presenting one of the major awards at next year's Oscars, as is tradition for the best actor winner.

The academy in its Friday statement also expressed “deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”

The academy has not revoked Oscars from expelled members Harvey Weinstein or Roman Polanski.

With his resignation last week, Smith lost the ability to vote for nominees and winners. Smith has been nominated for four Oscars, winning once.

At the March 27 Academy Awards, Rock came out to present the best documentary award and made jokes about several attendees, including Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said.

Pinkett Smith, who has spoken publicly about her hair loss condition, alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie.

Smith strode from his front-row seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, stunning the comedian, the theater crowd and viewers at home.

Many thought it was a planned gag set up by the show or the men themselves, but the seriousness of the situation set in after Smith returned to his seat and angrily twice shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.”

Rock said he had no interest in pursuing charges when asked by police backstage.

Smith took the stage again less than hour later to accept his Oscar, tearfully apologizing to the academy but notably omitting any mention of Rock. He compared himself to Richard Williams, the man he played in "King Richard," "a fierce defender of his family."

Later that night, Smith danced with his trophy and his family and rapped along with his own songs in celebration of his win at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party.

Rock has only briefly addressed the attack publicly, saying at one comedy concert in Boston this week that he was still "kind of processing what happened."

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Will Smith
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Will Packer
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Roman Polanski
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
People

Alec Baldwin Says Oscars 'Turned Into The Jerry Springer Show': 'I Love You Chris Rock'

Alec Baldwin is weighing in on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards. During Sunday night's ceremony, Will, who later won Best Actor, walked onto the stage and struck Rock in response to a joke he made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment left the comedian speechless, but he kept the show going by making light of the incident and moving on.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Academy Awards#Board Of Governors
CinemaBlend

Chris Rock Jokes About Why He Hasn't Opened Up About Oscars Slap And When He Plans To

Almost two weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, many are still debating the details. While Smith’s actions have been a major topic of discussion, many have also been keeping an eye on how Rock has been moving forward from the incident. The comedian has since returned to performing, though he’s yet to go into detail about the televised altercation between him and Smith. Now, Rock is joking about why that’s been the case and seemingly reveals when he’ll finally open up.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

Kanye West: Rapper ”Missing” Following Split From Kim Kardashian

It was a feeling of sadness that washed over Kanye West after the judge granted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian single status. Indeed, after the latter filed for divorce, the rapper did the impossible to win her back. Small gifts, posts on his social accounts, etc. All these attempts ended in...
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Britney Spears announces pregnancy on Instagram

Pop icon Britney Spears has done it again. This will be the third child for the “Gimme More” singer, who shares two sons – 16-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 15-year-old Jayden James Federline – with ex-husband Kevin Federline. “I lost so much weight to go on...
YOGA
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell pictured amid ongoing health issues - fans react

This year has been difficult for Simon Cowell – not only did he test positive for Covid, but he also broke his wrist by falling off his e-bike in February. On Sunday, Simon's America's Got Talent co-star Sofia Vergara shared the extent of the music mogul's injuries with two photos of the 62-year-old. In the snaps, Simon appears alongside Sofia, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. He's wearing his trademark black jeans, top and sunglasses, accessorised with a black wrist cast.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian Shares Steamy Photos from Dinner Date with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian can't get enough of her funnyman, Pete Davidson. The reality star shared steamy photos of the pair's most recent dinner date on Twitter and Instagram today, writing in the caption, "late nite snack." This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy