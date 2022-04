CHICAGO (CBS) – DuPage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one woman dead and a teenage girl hospitalized Saturday morning. The crash happened around 7:03 a.m. westbound on Roosevelt Road near the I-294 interchange. Several commuter vehicles and an out-of-service Superior ambulance were involved in the pile-up, according to the Sherrif's Office. Initial reports say the ambulance struck black ice and lost control in the westbound lanes of Roosevelt Road before it struck several other vehicles.A women from one of those vehicles got out to inspect the damage when an oncoming Dodge Durango also appeared to have lost control on the black ice and struck the woman who later died from her injuries.A teenage girl was hospitalized but the name of the victim is being withheld at this time to allow her family to be notified.Roosevelt Road exit on I-294 and westbound Roosevelt Road will remain closed for several hours for investigation.

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO