Virginia is looking to follow Maryland’s lead with its own gas tax holiday, but is struggling to put a cohesive plan in place to do so. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced Monday that it’s sending legislation to the General Assembly that would suspend the tax — which is 26.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 27 cents per gallon of diesel — in May, June and July before phasing it back in the following two months.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO